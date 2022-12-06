ISRO Announces Job Vacancies For Scientist & Engineers; Salaries Up To Rs 56100/Month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced 68 vacancies for the post of scientist or engineer at its various centres such as HSFC, URSC, LPSC, ISTRAC, IPRC, MCF, NRSC, SAC, SDSC SHAR, and VSSC.

While some vacancies will be filled up based on GATE scores for the years 2021–2022, the remaining will be based on regular recruitment through a written test followed by an interview.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

There are a total of 68 vacancies – 21 for electronics, 33 for mechanical, and 14 for computer science.

The number of vacancies indicated is provisional.

Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 56,100.

Those who have completed BE/BTech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science Engineering with first class are eligible to apply.

An aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10 is necessary.

A valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science & Information Technology Engineering is also necessary.

Selection will be based on the written test followed by an interview.

The age limit for the post is 28 years as on 19 December 2022.

Serving government employees, ex-servicemen, persons with benchmark disabilities, and meritorious sportspersons are eligible for age relaxation as per the Government of India orders.

The application fee is Rs 250.

All women, scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), ex-servicemen, and persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For details of ISRO centres/units, please visit the official website.

How to apply:

The application form is available here.

Upload necessary details and documents.

Applications will be received online only.

Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online registration number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.

Providing the email ID of the applicant is compulsory.

Important dates:

The opening date for online application is 29 November 2022.

The last date for submitting the online application is 19 December 2022.

The last date for payment of the fee is 21 December 2022.

In case of queries, write to icrb@isro.gov.in

Edited by Pranita Bhat