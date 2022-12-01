Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Bihar Woman Quits Govt Job to Launch ‘Online Garden’ on YouTube, Earns Rs 1 Lakh/Month

Reshma quits government job to start youtube channel

Bihar resident Reshma Ranjan decided to quit her government job to launch Prakriti’s Garden, a YouTube channel that shares gardening tips with lakhs of followers.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Growing up in a plant loving home in Bihar, Reshma Ranjan never had a dull day. She would spend her days listening to her grandmother share her knowledge about different crops, flowers, and plants

After completing her schooling, Reshma studied agricultural science at The Indian Council of Agricultural Resources (ICAR), which landed her a government job. However, she was not happy with what she was doing, she says.  

Led by her love for the outdoors and nature, she quit her high paying government job as an agriculture coordinator to launch her YouTube channel ‘Prakriti’s Garden’. Today, she has lakhs of followers and earns Rs 1 lakh per month. 

Her first video giving instructions about growing a rose landed her millions of views. Soon, she started getting requests from brands reaching out to her for promotions. This encouraged her to make a living out of her beloved hobby. And with this, Reshma became a full time YouTuber. 

Today if you walk into her home in Bokaro, you’ll be greeted by around 2,000 potted plants that she has grown over the years. She continues to inspire her 9 lakh followers who take her tips to grow their own home garden from her videos

Watch this video to know more about her journey:

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Poster E-rupee

RBI Introduces ‘E-Rupee’: How is It Different From Crypto & UPI?
Kaushik Glen_11zon

‘When I Came Out to My Parents’: IIT Grad On The Courage He Witnessed in His Family
Apala (2)

How to Ace Your UPSC CSE Interview: IAS Officer Shares Tips
Idli (1)_11zon

Why is it Called Idli? The Genesis of a Favourite South Indian Dish
_Web Story Template - Option 3 (13)

Amit Lodha: The IIT Grad Turned ‘Super Cop’ Behind Netflix’s Khakee
Poster byculla

In Pics: The Journey of Indian Railways’ Oldest Station, Which Bagged UNESCO Award
Screenshot 2022-11-28 132937_11zon

PT Usha: 1st Indian Woman at Olympics Final Will Now Be 1st to Head Olympic Association
Purnima Barman poster

Winner of UN’s Highest Eco Honour Created World’s Largest Stork Colony in India
Khichdi map (2)

Khichdi Map of India: 5 States & Their Traditional Spins On India’s Oldest Comfort Meal
pomegranates

70-YO Homemaker Shares Easy Tips to Grow Pomegranates in Pots at Home
editorial_poster2-toytrains

5 Historic Toy Trains to Experience the Scenic Grandeur of Indian Mountains
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement