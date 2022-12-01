Bihar Woman Quits Govt Job to Launch ‘Online Garden’ on YouTube, Earns Rs 1 Lakh/Month

Growing up in a plant loving home in Bihar, Reshma Ranjan never had a dull day. She would spend her days listening to her grandmother share her knowledge about different crops, flowers, and plants.

After completing her schooling, Reshma studied agricultural science at The Indian Council of Agricultural Resources (ICAR), which landed her a government job. However, she was not happy with what she was doing, she says.

Led by her love for the outdoors and nature, she quit her high paying government job as an agriculture coordinator to launch her YouTube channel ‘Prakriti’s Garden’. Today, she has lakhs of followers and earns Rs 1 lakh per month.

Her first video giving instructions about growing a rose landed her millions of views. Soon, she started getting requests from brands reaching out to her for promotions. This encouraged her to make a living out of her beloved hobby. And with this, Reshma became a full time YouTuber.

Today if you walk into her home in Bokaro, you’ll be greeted by around 2,000 potted plants that she has grown over the years. She continues to inspire her 9 lakh followers who take her tips to grow their own home garden from her videos.

Watch this video to know more about her journey: