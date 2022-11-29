Nashik Engineer Quits UK Job to Build EV Startup, Launches E-Scooter With 160 KM Range

(Above image of Yash Arora with Magnum Pro)

Kyte Energy, a Nashik-based electric mobility startup, launched the latest instalment of their Magnum electric scooter series in late October 2022. Called the Magnum Pro, it’s a high-speed electric scooter and has thus far received thousands of inquiries from prospective customers.

Speaking to The Better India, co-founder Yash Arora announced that his startup will start physical deliveries of their electric scooter in December. Priced at Rs 80,999 (ex-showroom), the Magnum Pro is an “upgrade” on their low-speed Magnum series.

“We have been selling low-speed Magnum e-scooters since 2020. So far, we have sold more than 5,000 e-scooters. At Kyte Energy, we believe in constant improvements and since our inception in 2019, have been working on improving our Magnum line up and taking it to the next level. Our recently launched high speed Magnum Pro is a revamped version or Magnum model. Apart from its looks, everything has been worked up to the next level,” says Yash.

Giving riders a “true range of 160 km” from its 3.2 kWh lithium-ion (NMC) battery pack, the Magnum Pro comes with dual batteries, two chargers and a charging time of just three hours. Meanwhile, the e-scooter is also powered by a 2.4 KW BLDC (brushless DC) hub motor.

“The Power House (motor) and Control Unit (controller) of Magnum Pro has been designed and developed by Kyte in partnership with Lucas TVS, a Chennai-based venture dealing in auto electricals and another India-based venture, giving you a top speed of 60 kmph. The Magnum Pro also comes with a motor, controller, battery and charger warranty of three years without any clause about how many kilometres it has covered,” explains Yash.

Kyte Energy’s Magnum Pro e-scooter

What makes the Magnum Pro unique?

Yash notes, “The integration of dual batteries is very rare in electric vehicle (EV) space. It was a big challenge for us to integrate two batteries without disturbing the boot space of the scooter. Dual batteries inside the Magnum Pro help deliver a true range of 160 km on a single charge.”

“Also, the battery inside Magnum Pro is AIS 156-certified and comes with specially designed and programmed BMS (battery management system) which works in sync with the motor and controller to provide maximum efficiency and fire proof safety.”

AIS 156 refers to a government-prescribed standard for safety requirements with respect to the electric powertrain and rechargeable electric energy storage system of an electric vehicle.

“The integration of two batteries with an LCD display showing accurate state of charge (SOC) of the battery pack makes the Magnum Pro a unique proposition at its price point. Apart from the display, the battery pack and its BMS are specially designed and tested in extreme conditions for more than 1 lakh km to deliver a battery that is safe and free from defects. Also, the overall design of Magnum Pro is unique, delivering foot space which can comfortably fit a cylinder and is higher when compared to any of the competitors in the market,” he adds.

Kyte Energy started working on the Magnum Pro approximately 18 months ago. The extensive testing process took around six to eight months and the final vehicle is ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology)-certified, says Yash.

ICAT is a certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for providing testing and certification services to the vehicle and component manufacturers located in India or abroad.

All the components of Magnum Pro, claims Yash, are made in India with the obvious exception of lithium ion cells that no venture in India manufactures currently. All these components are assembled at the startup’s manufacturing facility in Nashik.

But as a consumer, why should I choose Kyte Energy’s Magnum Pro electric scooter over the latest ones manufactured by other more popular ventures in this space?

“As India is a very price sensitive market, a consumer will definitely prefer a scooter which is half the price and delivers what is necessary. Magnum Pro delivers all that is necessary for a user like range, speed and durability at a very affordable price,” Yash claims.

He continues, “Aside from its true battery range, Magnum Pro gives zero down time to users as it comes with dual batteries inside, giving the user freedom to ride the e-scooter with one battery while charging the other. Also, the e-scooter is integrated with a connected ecosystem mobile app, enabling users to control multiple aspects of the scooter via mobile app and view vehicle diagnostics.”

Kyte Energy co-founders with the Magnum Pro e-scooter

A brief history of Kyte

Taking the long view, the Magnum Pro e-scooter marks a significant moment in Yash’s journey in the EV space since quitting his job as a mechanical engineer with a UK-based company in June 2018.

“After graduating with honours from Coventry University in the UK, I worked with a variety of ventures before joining Detroit Electric, a Warwickshire-based electric mobility venture. Working there, I realised that electric mobility is going to be the next big thing in the automotive industry. Instead of working for another foreign venture, I decided to come back home and start something of my own. I gained confidence to quit the job after discussing my passion with the other two co–founders of Kyte Energy, Kush Arora and Nikhil Sethi,” he says.

“It is after a deep discussion that the three of us decided to quit our jobs and establish Kyte Energy in September 2019. The launch of Magnum Pro is a landmark moment for us,” he adds.

Fortunately for the trio, Yash came from a family with a history in the automobile industry. Not only does his father trade in spare parts and accessories for four wheelers, he also owns two lead battery manufacturing plants. Besides this privilege, Yash also had the option of not moving away from his hometown of Nashik to start an e-mobility startup in Bengaluru, Delhi or Mumbai.

“Nashik is located in the middle of four big cities — Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Indore. With great connectivity to these cities and abundance of skilled labour, Nashik is ideal for manufacturing. Also, all three of us were born and brought up in Nashik and it’s one of the fastest developing cities in India. Currently we are a bootstrapped venture with a network of more than 25 outlets in Maharashtra and Gujarat and specialise in after-sales service,” explains Yash.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

(All images courtesy Kyte Energy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.)