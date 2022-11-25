Free Online Courses by IIT Madras & IIT Kharagpur on AI & Blockchain; Apply Now

IIT Madras and Kharagpur are inviting applications for free online courses on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain respectively. Interested students can apply through the online portal Swayam NPTEL.

Things to know:

IIT Madras

The course on artificial intelligence is 8 weeks long starting from 23 January to 17 March 2023. The last day for enrollment is 30 January 2023.

An examination for certification will be conducted on 26 March 2022. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 to sit for the exam.

Deepak Khemani, who is a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, will be conducting the online course.

The course will cover a variety of topics including constraint satisfaction problems and their examples, Constraint networks, equivalent and projection networks, Constraint propagation, arc consistency, path consistency, i-consistency, directional consistency and graph ordering.

Two other courses on AI called Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving and Artificial Intelligence: Knowledge Representation and Reasoning are also available on the same platform.

IIT Kharagpur

The course is 12 weeks long. It will start on 23 Jan 2022 and concludes on 14 Apr 2023.

The last date for registering for the course is 30 January 2023.

The course will be taught by Sandip Chakraborty who is an associate professor, and Shamik Sural who is a full-time professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The examination for certification at a fee of Rs 1,000 will be conducted on 29 April 2023.

The course will cover topics like Introduction to blockchain technology and its importance, basic crypto primitives such as cryptographic hash and digital signature, the evolution of the blockchain technology, elements of a blockchain etc.

Eligibility:

Madras’s course is suitable for undergraduate and postgraduate students who are pursuing their degrees in Computer science or Artificial intelligence.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as industry associates with a background in Computer networks, Operating systems, Cryptography or Network security, can apply for the course offered by IIT Kharagpur.

How to apply:

The online courses by both institutes can be enrolled in by searching the course’s name on the Swayam NPTEL’s online website.

Interested candidates can apply for free by logging into an existing account or signing up for a new one.

For more information, visit the official website.

