Mom & Daughter-in-Law Start Bihari Food Cloud Kitchen in Delhi; Earn Rs 4 Lakh/Month

Many people started their business ventures during the pandemic-induced lockdown period. Manjari Singh and her mother-in-law Hiranyamayi Shivani from Delhi also got on the same bandwagon.

The duo, originally from Patna, Bihar has been living in Delhi since 2011. They often bonded over their common love for Bihari cuisine.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, both missed visiting their hometown in Patna. What they missed the most was the authentic Bihari food, which wasn’t easily available in Delhi. That’s when they decided to start cooking on their own and turn it into a business.

They began their food business by making street food from their home-based cloud kitchen in July 2021. They named their kitchen “The Chhaunk”, which means tadka or ‘tempering’.

Soon they became a hit among food lovers in Delhi.

They use food recipes passed down over generations and cook a variety of dishes, including staples such as dal, bhat, tarkari, roti, litti choka, jhalmuri and achar.

Moreover, in an effort to be environment-friendly, they only deliver food in air-tight glass containers thereby reducing plastic consumption.

The duo started with just 40 orders and now receives more than 450 orders a day. They earn around Rs 4 lakh per month.

Watch their success story here:

