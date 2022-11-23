The two-storey home that Muthukumarasamy and Sivasankari have built for themselves in Madurai is an architectural delight. What makes it more alluring are the interior floors, complete with an exquisite floral design in dark green and yellow colours, put together using Chettinad tiles. The couple says that most who visit their home end up inquiring about these tiles.

“Our architect is the one who suggested and sourced these tiles as the house was built in a traditional style. We ended up loving it more than any other features of the house,” says Muthukumarasamy.

Today a hallmark of quality and sustainability, Chettinad tiles have a history dating back 200 years. Originally known as Athangudi tiles, they originated in the eponymous village located in the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu.

The story goes that a trading community by the name of Nagarathar Chettiars travelled to various Southeast Asian as well as western countries to source extraordinary raw materials to build huge mansions in their region.

They were particular about every detail, and wanted unique designs for every corner. In the case of flooring, for which red oxide was used in general, tiles were imported. These tiles, which fall somewhere between matte and glossy, were beautiful, smooth and strong. But as damage during transit became an issue, the Chettiars decided to manufacture the same product locally.

The village of Athangudi is known for a unique sand that has natural particles of silica and mica. These particles are responsible for the shine of the tiles. The artisans of Athangudi had till then been engaged in making statues and arches for the affluent. They were later encouraged to start tile factories for the Chettiars.

Today, around 50 villages take part in manufacturing Athangudi tiles and they use the village’s sand and water for the process.

Mason fixing Athangudi tiles.

Photo credits: Kiran Kumar

Alex Selva, owner of Selva Industries in Athangudi, tells The Better India, “My forefathers worked in lime masonry and sculpting. When the Chettiars were looking for masons to build these tiles, they turned up and made a living out of it. My grandfather Amirthaswamy Pillai is the one who started this factory more than 80 years ago. Even though I went out of the village to study engineering, I eventually landed back in the family business to continue the legacy.”

Initially, the tiles were made in black, grey and white colours. Later, the use of colour pigments became prevalent and more patterns were introduced.

Photo credits: Aaron Obed

“The sand, rich with laterite content, is sourced from the forests and surrounding area. More the laterite, greater the shine, which won’t be lost over time. In fact, it only improves if properly cleaned from time-to-time,” adds Alex. “But there are regulations by the government to mine the sand in truckloads. Most of the time, it is carted and taken to the factory using bullock carts.”

Local, colourful and handmade

The making of a traditional Athangudi tile is a strenuous process. Even during the age of using high-end machinery for simple tasks, the craftspersons of the village rarely depend on them.

In the case of Selva Industries, they use just one machine to mix the sand to a dough format.

The tile has four major ingredients — colour pigments, Athangudi sand, cement and white cement. These are added in a ratio that is a secret among the masons.

The tile maker starts the process with a 5mm glass base. An outer frame establishes the dimensions of the tile and is placed on top of the base. The frame is then topped with a brass pattern mould or metal stencil, which is specifically designed to survive the wet tile-making environment.

Athangudi tiles in the making.

Photo credits: Instagram/Munniofalltrades

The next step is to pour the colours into the frame according to the design. Athangudi tiles are known for their colourful geometric patterns and some are adorned with flowery patterns referred to as kannadi poo-kai, or glass flower stone.

Once the colour layer settles, a dry mix of sand and cement is spread on top. The mason then fills the remainder of the mould with a wet mortar of cement, sand and water. As the final step, the mason compresses the tile together with a plate, giving it a smooth, sturdy base for a seamless finish.

The tiles are soaked in water for two to three days and dried in shade for one to three weeks, depending upon the weather. The base glass is later removed.

Usually, masons themselves install the tiles in locations as confusions may arise about the designs.

Bright colours and intricate designs.

Photo credits: Kiran Kumar

“A pair of skilled tile workers can produce 200-250 tiles in a single day using only a scooping spoon, a small shovel and a flat wooden plate to compress it at the end. It takes an average of 20-40 days to complete the whole process,” shares Alex.

He also adds that the travels made by the Chettiars inspired bright colours and intricate designs, but soon unique elements portraying the culture of the region were introduced as designs.

As fire or electricity is not involved in any stage of production, the tiles are completely eco-friendly. Another peculiarity is that it keeps the floors cool even during scorching summers.

“The Tamil Nadu government declared Chettinad as a heritage town and Athangudi tiles are an indispensable part of the people’s identity. For the past 150 years, hundreds of artisans have been depending on this process for a livelihood. Some of their condition was miserable at times, but with young architects and interior designers showing interest in the products, the field is going to survive for another century for sure,” notes Alex.

The rustic beauty.

Photo credits: Instagram/Sreenath Pictures

Alex is not only involved in the manufacturing of Athangudi tiles, but also its promotion. He is the secretary of The Federation of Chettinad Athangudi Floor Tiles Association. He is striving to popularise Athangudi tiles and other handicrafts of the Chettinad region. Selva Industries has undertaken many prestigious projects including Hotel Ashok and the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) office in Bengaluru.

Edited by Divya Sethu