10 Tech Enthusiasts to Follow on Instagram For the Latest Gadget Hacks, Updates & News

“The advance of technology is based on making it fit in, so that you don’t really even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life,” Bill Gates had once said.

Technology is among the fastest-changing fields of the century, and it is important to stay updated about the happenings and new products to make life easier.

For people who are not based in the field, this could be a strenuous task. So here are a few Instagram profiles to follow to get the latest tech news, updates, tips, hacks and more:

1. Ranjit Kumar (geekyranjitofficial)

Popular on both YouTube and Instagram, Ranjith Kumar from Hyderabad has always been passionate about gadgets and technology. He started making videos about certain gadgets and their specifications 11 years ago on YouTube. His in-depth reviews and unboxing videos are well-received among his followers.

He began by reviewing Macbook Air and sharing useful tips to ensure the smooth working of systems. Now he does tech-related question-and-answer sessions with over 3.3 million subscribers and more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Ranjith also does opinion videos on the latest tech developments in the world.

2. Dhananjay Bhosale (dhananjay_tech)

This Mumbai-based tech content creator’s short reels are full of information regarding tips to improve gadget working, new apps and websites as well as the latest products. He has been in the field since 2014 and shares tricks to improve the performance of gadgets.

Dhananjay also introduces interesting new products and compares them with similar ones, alongside offering easy hacks to ensure the safety of data and gadgets. He also does short and crisp presentations in Hindi.

3. Manoj Saru (manojsaru)

A tech influencer from Delhi, Manoj is a software engineer by profession. He is the founder and CEO of Technology Gyan, a tech consulting company.

He is actively involved in content creation on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. He shares tips on everything related to gadgets and how to use them well. He reviews the latest gadgets and shares his opinion on how they work. Manoj also speaks about interesting apps and websites that are useful in daily life.

4. Gaurav Chaudhary (technicalguruji)

Holding a Master’s degree from BITS Pilani, Gaurav began his career in 2012. His channel on YouTube has over 15 million subscribers and over 1.6 billion views and showcases tech news, videos on the latest smartphones, and other tech-related content.

He was named in the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2020 and was one of two YouTubers on the list. Before landing in content creation, he worked as a security engineer for the Dubai Police. His channel is one of the largest in Hindi tech now.

5. Shlok Srivastava (techburner)

Shlok’s interest to share his knowledge of technology led him to start content creation in 2014.

His Instagram channel showcases the latest news on laptops, computers, gadgets and various life hacks regarding fashion and lifestyle. He specialised in design and development and is also an engineering graduate based in Delhi.

Shlok has over two million followers on Instagram and nine million subscribers on YouTube.

He discusses tips for better photography using smartphones, easy video edits, Instagram story ideas, and interesting facts about new launch gadgets on his Instagram account.

6. Harsh Punjabi (technolobe)

Co-founder of clothing brand The Dot Company, Harsh is also inclined towards technology. He speaks about the new features, updates in smartphones/computers, giveaways, and gives tips and tricks on how to use them effectively.

He has more than 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram and comes up with short as well as informative reels almost every day. He stepped up into the field in 2016 and also runs a YouTube channel.

7. Akash Pal (technical_sky)

A content creator for the past seven years, Akash is an expert in reviewing the latest smartphones, headphones and related gadgets. All of his videos are in Hindi.

Akash also shares tech news, gadget tricks and useful tips to improve system performance. He has more than five lakh followers on Instagram and runs a YouTube channel on which he conducts detailed reviews of old and new phones, computers, headphones, watches and other gadgets.

8. Mohit Verma (itz_mohit_verma)

Another engineer-turned-influencer, Mohit shares interesting tech content related to phones, computers and other gadgets. He is known for sharing reviews about budget-friendly devices and also creating content related to finance.

He has over four lakh followers on Instagram and is passionate about photography, lifestyle, travel and fashion. Mohit also has a history of participating in various robotics competitions and winning prestigious competitions in BITS Pilani, DTU and IIT for four consecutive years. He is a digital marketer by profession.

9. Jay Kapoor (jaykapoor.24)

Born in Delhi, Jay Kapoor started his influencer journey by creating tutorials and demos related to technology.

In 2015, the 24-year-old founded an app called Flash Sale Helper, a tool to aid the purchase of phones in flash sales on e-commerce websites. His name popped up in the Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars in 2022 for his informative tech and life hack videos.

10. Rajiv Makhni (therajivmakhni)

Rajiv is a technology journalist and the managing editor of NDTV. He is the host of technology shows including Gadget Guru, Cell Guru, NewsNet 3.0, and Walk the Tech Talk.

He is known for his bilingual presentation on gadgets, their use, demerits, and more. He also shares information about tech developments around the world.

Sources:



The Story Behind How Shlok Shrivastava Became Techburner, published by Entrepreneur India on 24 June 2022.

Mohit Verma: A young entrepreneur and social media influencer, published by Mid-Day on 24 August 2020.

Edited by Divya Sethu