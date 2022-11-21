Sisters Turn 300-YO Ancestral Goan Home into Hotel Using Repurposed Ship Wood

Anjuna in Goa is famous for its beaches and nightlife, with tourists thronging the area through the year. And in the heart of this place is a 300-year-old heritage property that seems to dim the cacophony around with its majestic facade.

Once home to a Goan couple, Antonio Souza and Marie Antoinette, the 35,000 sq ft space has now taken on the avatar of a luxury boutique hotel.

This transformation owes itself to Kezya de Bragança — a professional in the real estate industry and director of Riviera Constructions. While Kezya has headed multiple design and construction projects, working on a heritage home belonging to her paternal grandaunt, Marie Antoinette, was a “unique experience”.

Today, ‘MansionHaus’ offers solace to anyone who visits Anjuna and has a beguiling story to tell anyone who will listen.

A Goan home is interwoven with Portuguese style

MansionHaus is a boutique hotel in Goa filled with Portuguese architecture, Picture credits: Kezya

A white beauty against the backdrop of the setting sun, MansionHaus has been known for setting trends even in the past.

“Traditional Goan homes were usually painted in bright colours like yellow, blue, peach etc using vegetables and natural dyes. Because back in the day, only churches and religious places were allowed to be painted white, as the colour symbolised purity,” Kezya recounts. However, this heritage home with its white facade sidestepped this notion.

The ancient gothic-style home was one among the many ancestral properties that dotted the landscape of Goa, its air filled with chatter and the aroma of meats being cooked.

But, Kezya says after her aunt Marie Antoinette passed away, the space fell silent. It lay unoccupied for around five years and fell prey to unforgiving weather coupled with vandalism.

“We thought of reviving it,” says Kezya, who spearheaded the restoration project along with her sister Kathya de Bragança and the experts at Riviera Constructions. What started out as a ‘weekend project’ in August 2017 was christened three years later as MansionHaus.

The sister duo share that the transformation was a slippery slope to navigate.

The dining area in MansionHaus is a luxury one and sees baroque-style architecture, Picture credits: Kezya

When they began ideating, they noticed that there were certain aspects — the askew roof, irregularly cut mother-of-pearl shells, patchy lime plastering, and unsymmetrical mouldings — that were imperfect, but also lent the home a distinct character.

“To add to this, everything in the home was handmade and handcrafted — from the cutting of the stones to the making of furniture. These subtleties and the history behind it have only made it all the more endearing,” notes Kezya, adding that they wanted to preserve these unique features through the revival process.

Wood from an old ship, Portuguese tiles, Baroque architecture

“It would have been easier to do a knock-down rebuild, but being able to preserve the heritage of the space has been more rewarding,” she says, as she sits in her favourite part of the house, the ‘Summer Room’.

With its floating deck, courtyard, and 20-seater distressed wood alfresco dining table, she says the room is an ode to many “memorable events, interesting conversations and friendships”.

“There is a large baroque (an architectural style that originated in 16th century Italy) and rococo (an architectural style known for its curvy lines) style mirror. The space is lit by beautifully draped low-hung fabric chandeliers, and all of these elements make the space look very different during the day and night,” she says.

But this isn’t all. The wood for the flooring and panelling in the room is from an ancient ship that washed up on the shores of Alan in Gujarat. “I got to know that the ship was being dismantled and the deck was available. I immediately knew this would add a charm to the house,” says Kezya.

The kitchen in MansionHaus sees a range of delectable Goan food, Picture credits: Kezya

Every room at MansionHaus is done with taste. It reflects the Goan style, right from the driveway and porch to the interiors.

“We have a formal french chateau-style landscape with a cobblestone driveway lined with Cyprus pines. All the trees in the original house were preserved during the restoration,” says Kezya. “The porch comprises ornate columns and architraves (a horizontal beam set on two vertical columns) that take inspiration from Baroque, Italian and Portuguese styles all in one.”

Kezya explains that while moving from the outside to the interior space, one passes through a courtyard filled with arches and pillars placed in a way that lets ample light and air in.

‘I wanted to simply marry the old and the new.’

“The bedrooms haven’t been touched. The same goes for the living rooms, courtyards and public spaces,” says Kezya, adding that the intent was to preserve the antiquity. She adds that the one major change they brought about in the bedrooms was to change the bathroom style from common latrines to en suite bathrooms.

Elaborating on the other areas of the home, Kezya says the roof was revived using characteristic Mangaluru’s hand-painted grey tiles. She adds that the process wasn’t easy as there are very few legacy craftsmen today who are able to restore already existing roofing structures.

Kezya wasn’t keen on revamping the flooring as antique floor tiles have a charm of their own, unlike the mass-manufactured tiles available today. But many of the tiles were destroyed or broken. So, they sourced signature mosaic porcelain tiles all the way from Lisbon.

The walls of MansionHaus are decked with art made by influential artists from Goa, Picture credits: Kezya

“For the windows and doors, we employed French-glazed style with Georgian bars, increasing the height in the process to let more light filter in,” she adds.

An interesting concept at MansionHaus is that the guest suites have water bodies around them, made with grey quartz crystal-infused plaster, which gives a characteristic ice-blue colour and has healing properties.

All the lighting in the house works on timers, which saves electricity. MansionHaus comprises nine suites, each with its own living room, dining space and attached water body.

It sees a string of guests who are attracted to the elegant features infused with traditional architecture. They are treated to a rotating display of artworks on the walls by some of the most influential artists in the community.

But the guests share that it is the food that adds to this authentic experience!

Goan prawn curry, prawn balchao, pork vindaloo, and the list goes on.

“We try to add a Goan twist to every dish we make. If a guest loves a certain dish, they are welcome to have a glass of wine in the kitchen and get a lesson or two from the chef,” says Kezya.

The wood used in MansionHaus has been repurposed from an old ship, Picture credits: Kezya

Today, MansionHaus, managed by a team of 26, welcomes over 300 guests every month. Kezya says that for a one-night stay, the price ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000 depending on the room.

While Kezya handles the upkeep of the home, Kathya is in charge of the administration.

She says, “The home is modern in function, but its form does not ignore the past. We have seen to it that we interpret traditional architecture to reinstate a sense of timelessness.”

​​The magnificent structure is an ode to the culture that existed in the bygone era. But for the sisters, what makes it special is the nostalgia that the home evokes.

As the sound of laughter and chatter fills the air, and guests are treated to a delectable spread of Goan food, Kezya says this is exactly what she set out to create, “I wanted guests to feel they are coming home.”

