Author Meets to Curated Picks: 7 Iconic Bookstores in Bengaluru You Must Visit

For some people, the rustling of paper is like honey to the ears, and the smell of ink is like the smell of a thousand roses. If you can relate, then you’re a bibliophile.

And if you’re a bibliophile in Bengaluru, then it’s good news.

Bengaluru might be a startup factory, but it is also home to some of the oldest and richest bookstores in the country. Rare, old, used, new releases — you name them, and these bookstores will dig them out for you.

So if you’re looking to take a break from work and get lost in the enchanting world of books, here’s a list of equally stocked, but lesser-known bookshops in Bengaluru.

Gupta Circulating Library

This little bookshop and library is a treasure trove of old books. No bigger than an average kitchen in a house, this quaint little shop belongs to 80-year-old G R J Gupta, who says that he will keep the shop running till his last breath.

The library was opened in 1952 with the intention of providing books at a low cost or on rent to children living in the nearby area.

When you step into this store, it feels like you have entered a bygone era. The wrinkly smile of Gupta ji, sitting behind his thick green-coloured ledger, will surely make your day. The bookstore has books in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, English and Kanada.

Location: 30-31, Sampige Road, Malleswaram.

Champaca Bookstore, Library and Cafe

Located in the lanes of Vasanth Nagar, Champaca is a place where you can read books while grabbing a bite to eat. This is not your regular bookstore — every book you find on the shelf is carefully chosen by its owners.

Owner Radhika Timbadia decided to start this bookstore on a quiet evening while reading a book review. Triggered by the wish to build a community space for books and readers, she opened Champaca after juggling with different ideas for years. This business is owned and run by women only.

They host workshops on writing and art and screen indie films from time to time. Readers can buy their subscription box that delivers a handpicked book every month.

Location: 7/1, Edward Road, off Queens Road, Vasanth Nagar.

The Bookworm

While Church Street is lined with stores and restaurants, there is one bookstore that sneaks up on you — The Bookworm.

Back in the day, owner Krishna Gowda was eagerly looking for a job while facing a financial crisis. That’s when Mayee Gowda of Blossom Book House, who belonged to the same village, asked Krishna to join him in selling books on the pavement of MG Road.

Eventually, he started out on his own with The Bookworm, which recently completed 25 years of operation.

One can spend hours browsing classics, modern classics, contemporary, poetry, comics, and magazines here, as time stands still. The store sells both new and second-hand books. They also host book releases and author talks in the store.

Location: BPL building. Before, Brigade Gardens, No 62, Church Street.

Goobe’s Book Republic

Owned by Ravi Menezes, Goobe’s was once a library. It is placed in a basement on Church Street and has been in business since 2009.

This bookstore is home to some rare collections of books, such as copies of books by authors like Shakespeare, Austen, and Dickinson, whose printing dates back to the 1950s.

From Homer to Tagore, you will find all the books you need here. This place is a regular haunt for locals, and also has a good collection of second-hand books for sale. They a;so have a good collection of graphic novels such as the Cyanide and Happiness collection or George Mathen’s Moonward.

Location: Basement, 11, 1, Church Street, near KC DAS.

Gangarams Book Bureau

Started in 1977, Gangarams Book Bureau is a great hit among book lovers. Owner Prakash Gangaram has been in the business for more than four decades and is a treasure trove of stories himself. His father N Gangaram initially opened the place as a printing press, which was later converted into a bookstore.

The sections in the bookstore dedicated to lifestyle, gardening and academics are very popular. They also have an online store, where you can browse and buy books and get them delivered to your home.

Location: 3rd floor, 3, Church St, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar.

Lightroom Bookstore

Started by Aasthi Mundani in 2013, the bookstore fulfilled her dream of introducing the habit of reading to young minds. They have a wide collection of books for readers up to the age of 16 years.

They have handpicked collections of children’s and young adult books, and they are quite popular among young readers in the city. The place also hosts events like author meetups, writing workshops, and plays.

Location: 1, Lewis Rd, Balaji Layout, Cooke Town.

The Bookhive

This bookstore is a hub of rare and second-hand books. Located just a few steps away from the MG Metro Station, it sells classics — everything from Tolstoy to Austen to Dickens. It is the newest bird in the flock.

Another feature is that it has a fine collection of comics. You can also order from their website and get your favourite books delivered to your doorstep.

Location: 52, Church St, Haridevpur, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar.

Edited by Pranita Bhat