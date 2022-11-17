IIT Kanpur, Kharagpur Offer Free Online Courses on Machine Learning, Data Science

IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur have announced weeks-long free courses on data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

IIT Kanpur is offering to teach two new online courses — data science With R software 1: Probability And Statistical Inference, and data science With R software 2: Sampling theory and linear regression analysis.

Meanwhile, Kharagpur is offering a free applied linear algebra course in artificial intelligence and machine learning that can be completed in 12 weeks.

Things to know:

IIT Kanpur:

The course will be conducted by Dr Shalabh, a professor of statistics at IIT Kanpur.

The last day to apply is 30 January 2023.

It will start on 23 January and end on 14 April, 2023.

More than 150 students have already enrolled for the course.

IIT Kharagpur:

IIT Kharagpur’s course on artificial machine learning will be conducted by professor Swanand Khare, MSc and PhD IIT Bombay. He is currently an associate professor in the department of mathematics and in the centre of excellence in artificial intelligence at IIT Kharagpur.

The course will start on 3 January 2023 and will go on till 14 April 2023. The last day of enrolling is 23 January 2023.

Participants will also receive a certificate if they take an examination after completing the course by paying Rs 1,000.

Both the courses are available for enrollment on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

Who can apply?

Kharagpur’s course is suitable for senior undergraduates and postgraduates in the field of Computer Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, or Mathematics.

IIT Kanpur’s course can be taken up by anyone with a mathematics background up to class 12. It is more suitable for undergraduate students of science and engineering, students of humanities with basic mathematical and statistical background, and working professionals in analytics.

How to apply?

The online courses by both the institutes are open for enrollment on the NPTEL online website.

Interested candidates can apply for free by logging into an existing account or signing up for a new one.

For more information visit : Swayam NPTEL

