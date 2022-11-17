2 Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs in Fortune’s List Make Waves in Crypto & Health Space

Two Indian-origin entrepreneurs have made it to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2022.

The list shines a light on “founders, executives, investors, and activists…[who are] creating and seizing opportunities….empowering others, exploring new treatments for diseases that affect millions, connecting people, building upon their successes as athletes and entertainers, trailblazing in their industries…even building new ones.”

The 40 Under 40 list is divided into five categories — Venture and Startups, Culture and Society, Finance and Crypto, Tech and Innovation, and Health and Bioscience.

Ankit Gupta has been listed in the Health and Bioscience category, while Kanav Kariya has been featured in the Finance and Crypto category.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta (35) is the founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.

Launched in 2017, it provides telehealth services for opioid use disorder (OUD). According to a TIME report, more than 78,000 Americans died of opioid overdose in 2021, and more than 40% of counties in the United States don’t have a single OUD practitioner.

Bicycle Health is working towards filling that gap through telemedicine. According to the company’s website, Ankit founded the venture to increase access to high-quality, integrated medical and behavioural healthcare for people with opioid use disorder. Honored to be included on @Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list this year! Especially amongst all the amazing trailblazers shaping the healthcare industry.



A well-deserved recognition of our incredible team at @BicycleHealth and their dedication to the care of patients with OUD. https://t.co/g7UazRwnDI November 15, 2022

The company provides medication management, behavioural health treatment, and support groups. It started with a single clinic in Redwood City, California, in 2017 and has since expanded to 29 states, treating 20,000 patients of OUD.

As they realised that they could reach more people with online services, they launched the virtual care platform in 2020. As per the company, at seven days, 95% of their patients report no withdrawal symptoms. It also claims to have a 40% higher rate of retention than standard in-person clinics.

Fortune states that they have raised $83 million in venture funding.

Ankit told Fortune that they plan to expand to six more states, improve their technology, and grow the number of health plans which offer their services.

Ankit graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay with a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and did his Master’s in the same field at Stanford University.

“My mom impressed upon me the value of serving others, and that’s at the core of the Bicycle Health mission,” said Gupta on the company website.

Kanav Kariya

3) @KanavKariya started as an intern at Jump Trading, but last year, the company handed him the reins of its digital assets division Jump Crypto.



Since then, he’s overseen billions in investments and helped position the company as a major player in Web3. https://t.co/ry9EbQxaK8 pic.twitter.com/wLePgBWZnp November 16, 2022

Kanav Kariya (26) is the president of Jump Crypto.

Kanav started as an intern at a Jump Trading startup incubator for crypto companies. Last year, he was made president of the company’s digital assets division, which has 170 employees. The company has invested in more than 100 crypto companies.

According to Fortune, he’s overseen billions in investments in the crypto space and helped position the company as a major player in Web3.

“I want Jump Crypto to be a key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales,” said Kariya to Fortune.

According to Jump Crypto’s website, the company started as an intern project at Jump’s research lab at the University of Illinois. Kariya has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sources