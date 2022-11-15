How to Water Plants When You’re Not Home? Couple’s Automatic Device is a Saviour

Not home to water your plants? No worries, because this Mangaluru couple has got you covered.

A common struggle that many working people face is maintaining a garden or the plants on their balcony. Santosh Shet and his wife Deepika, too, faced this problem. So when they decided to walk out of their flourishing IT careers to make something of their own, they decided to tackle this issue.

After a year of brainstorming and researching, they built an automated drip-irrigation system to serve as a watering solution. Using this device, one can water their plants from any corner of the world.

The unique device operates on alkaline batteries to conserve energy and can be controlled using a website or mobile app.

Santosh says that he wanted to minimise wastage of water and make watering plants easier. So, for homes that do not have a source of water on their balconies, they designed a water tank-based system.

“It wasn’t easy to work on something from scratch. Deepika and I were in it together, and we had to face a lot of ups and downs,” says Santosh.

The duo is all set to get their startup, named Ukshati Automation System, registered and patent their unique product.

So far, the watering device has been installed in the home of five plant parents, and they have been receiving enquiries from across the world.

Watch this video to find out more about their journey and the device.

Edited by Pranita Bhat