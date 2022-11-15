Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

How to Water Plants When You’re Not Home? Couple’s Automatic Device is a Saviour

Santosh and Deepika Shet with their daughter

Santosh Shet and his wife, Deepika, quit their IT jobs to develop a watering device that can be operated using a mobile phone app when you’re not home.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Not home to water your plants? No worries, because this Mangaluru couple has got you covered.

A common struggle that many working people face is maintaining a garden or the plants on their balcony. Santosh Shet and his wife Deepika, too, faced this problem. So when they decided to walk out of their flourishing IT careers to make something of their own, they decided to tackle this issue.

After a year of brainstorming and researching, they built an automated drip-irrigation system to serve as a watering solution. Using this device, one can water their plants from any corner of the world.

The unique device operates on alkaline batteries to conserve energy and can be controlled using a website or mobile app.

Santosh says that he wanted to minimise wastage of water and make watering plants easier. So, for homes that do not have a source of water on their balconies, they designed a water tank-based system.

“It wasn’t easy to work on something from scratch. Deepika and I were in it together, and we had to face a lot of ups and downs,” says Santosh.

The duo is all set to get their startup, named Ukshati Automation System, registered and patent their unique product.

So far, the watering device has been installed in the home of five plant parents, and they have been receiving enquiries from across the world.

Watch this video to find out more about their journey and the device.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
WS - whizkids-carousel-4_11zon

8 Indian Whiz Kids Inspiring Change With Their Brilliant Innovations
google_doodle_720

Google Doodles by 5 Kids Show What India of Their Dreams Will Look Like in 25 Years
Silent heart attack 1_11zon

5 Signs of a ‘Silent’ Heart Attack: Doctor Shares What to Watch out For
vande bharat express train

South India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train is Here; 7 Things to Know About It
water street project

What is Kerala’s STREET Project, Which Won Global Award For Responsible Tourism
Kempegowde Airport T2 (1)

Gardens, Bamboo & More: Bengaluru Airport’s New Terminal Runs on 100% Green Energy
rocket poster

India’s 1st Private Rocket to Launch from ISRO’s Launchpad, Made by Hyderabad Startup
Fg5fAe5WIAIAhn-_11zon

Who Is Aruna Miller: Making History as First Indian-American to Hold Office in Maryland
Potato in Air_11zon

Potatoes in Air to Tomatoes in Water: 6 Ways to Grow Plants Without Any Soil
tea powder compost

3 Easy Steps to Turn Your Used Tea Powder into Nutrient-Rich Compost
Suryakumar yadav poster_11zon

The Secret to Suryakumar Yadav’s Outstanding Success at T20 World Cup
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement