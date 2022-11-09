Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

70-YO Potter Makes Fridge that Needs No Electricity; Keeps Veggies, Curd Fresh for Days

M Sivasamy with his clay fridge

Coimbatore-based potter M Sivasamy has built an eco-friendly clay fridge that needs zero electricity to keep vegetables, fruits, curd, etc fresh for upto four days. Watch this video to see how his brilliant device works.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

In the heat of modernisation, here comes a man with his sustainable and eco-friendly refrigerator.  

Born into a family of potters and having worked with clay for most of his life, M Sivasamy used his knowledge to build a clay refrigerator that requires zero power and can keep your vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs and curd for up to four days.  

Hailing from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu makes two variants of the fridge. One is 1.5 feet in length and the other one is 2 feet. They cost Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,800 respectively and Sivasamy has sold more than 100 pieces so far. 

He made a cylindrical pot made out of clay with a tap on one side and an outlet to pour water on the other side. A smaller pot fits inside the bigger one where you can place your vegetables which is then covered with a lid. The technology is simple — the water in the pot remains cool keeping the vegetables fresh and cool

He mixes the main ingredient — the clay — in the right consistency, after which he makes each piece of the fridge, which is then dried in the shade. It takes him one month to make ten refrigerators, he says.

Running his shop for the past fifty years, Sivasamy says that contributing to people’s health and helping the environment keeps him content and satisfied. 

Watch this video to see how it works: 

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
rocket poster

India’s 1st Private Rocket to Launch from ISRO’s Launchpad, Made by Hyderabad Startup
Fg5fAe5WIAIAhn-_11zon

Who Is Aruna Miller: Making History as First Indian-American to Hold Office in Maryland
Potato in Air_11zon

Potatoes in Air to Tomatoes in Water: 6 Ways to Grow Plants Without Any Soil
tea powder compost

3 Easy Steps to Turn Your Used Tea Powder into Nutrient-Rich Compost
Suryakumar yadav poster_11zon

The Secret to Suryakumar Yadav’s Outstanding Success at T20 World Cup
Khichdi poster_11zon

The Origins & Avatars of Good Ol’ Khichdi, India’s Most Ancient One-Pot Meal

Two Indian Startups are Finalists in ‘Eco Oscars’; Winners to Get 1 Billion GPB
scenic railway stations_11zon

India’s 16 Greenest Railway Routes For a Picturesque Train Journey

Shark Tank India: New ‘Shark’ is An IIT Alumnus with Startup Valued at $1.2 Bn
Ela Bhatt_11zon

Remembering Ela Bhatt, The Activist Who Shaped Millions of Women’s & Workers’ Rights
morbi bridge (1)_11zon

Heroes Who Saved Lives During Morbi Bridge Tragedy
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement