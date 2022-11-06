Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

In Delhi, Two Brothers Help Hundreds of Daily Wage Workers Get Free Healthcare Daily

Veerji ka Dera volunteers providing medical help

In Delhi, volunteers and doctors under the ambit of Veerji ka Dera help treat hundreds of daily wage workers and migrant labourers for free on the streets. Watch this video to see how they have been setting an example for decades.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Mornings on a few streets in Delhi begin with a heartfelt endeavour — you may spot lines of people availing free medical assistance. Most of those in queues are migrant workers or daily wage workers who otherwise would not have been able to afford such check ups or treatments. 

The doctors and volunteers are part of ‘Veerji Ka Dera’, an organisation started by a resident named Tirlochan Singh in 1989. Singh took up the task after retirement, dedicating his life in service of the poor. 

Today, his sons Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar and Kamaljeet Singh are running the organisation, and with their team, nurse almost 350-400 people every day. 

Singh’s sons say that he got the moniker ‘Veerji’ because he would often sweep and clean at the local gurudwara, and besides volunteering with the langar services, would tend to and bandage up injured people. The same drive to help those in need continues today. 

“We are a group of volunteers and each one comes forward with the belief that we must perform ‘seva’. Every morning at 7 am, the dera volunteers arrive on the street right across Gurudwara Sis Ganj and other places in the national capital to take care of the medical needs of the homeless,” says Kamaljeet. 

The organisation also runs a 65-bed hospital at Dashrath Puri, Delhi. Volunteers also get patients admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) if required.

Watch how ‘Veerji ka Dera’ has been setting an example for decades:

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Khichdi poster_11zon

The Origins & Avatars of Good Ol’ Khichdi, India’s Most Ancient One-Pot Meal

Two Indian Startups are Finalists in ‘Eco Oscars’; Winners to Get 1 Billion GPB
scenic railway stations_11zon

India’s 16 Greenest Railway Routes For a Picturesque Train Journey

Shark Tank India: New ‘Shark’ is An IIT Alumnus with Startup Valued at $1.2 Bn
Ela Bhatt_11zon

Remembering Ela Bhatt, The Activist Who Shaped Millions of Women’s & Workers’ Rights
morbi bridge (1)_11zon

Heroes Who Saved Lives During Morbi Bridge Tragedy
digital innovations_11zon (1)

Shaping Future: AI Innovations in India
ws_-_train

Bengalureans Can Now Use WhatsApp to Book Metro Tickets; Here’s How

What’s the ‘Two-Finger Test’ in Rape Cases & What the SC Order Says About It
WS - Dal Baati - Poster Image

History of Dal Baati: Rajasthan’s Winter Fav Loved by Soldiers & Royals Alike
WS - UGC

UGC Issues Urgent Notice Regarding Online PhDs By Foreign Unis, EduTech Platforms
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement