Nagaland Man Built Himself an Enchanting ‘Hobbit Home’ Using Old Tree & Upcycled Wood

hobbit home in nagaland

Nagaland resident Asakho Chase used an old tree and upcycled wood to build a ‘hobbit home’ akin to those in The Lord of the Rings.

Amid the thick greenery of Khonoma, Nagaland, lies a cosy, comfortable ‘hobbit home’, an unwitting homage to J R R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. 

The man behind this enchanting abode is fitness trainer Asakho Chase, who wanted to build a holiday home for himself in the middle of the forest. 

Asakho and his friends have built this sustainable house using an old tree that would regrow within five years. The leftover wood from the tree was upcycled to make furniture for the house.

This ‘hobbit home’ is now a popular spot among tourists and can accommodate 5-7 people at a time. The 10×14 feet house is equipped with round doors and windows, a kitchenette, and a western-style bathroom. 

The friends have also set up a small organic kitchen garden in the compound. “Our organic garden has been a highlight for the guests, who love cooking with freshly plucked vegetables. Initially, the house was only for the family, but after we got so many inquiries, we opened it for visitors,” says Asakho.

Watch this video to see the enchanting home for yourself:

