IIT-Kanpur Offers Online Master’s in Cyber Security For Working Professionals

IIT kanpur online cyber security course

IIT-Kanpur is offering an online Master’s programme in cyber security for working professionals. Check your eligibility and how to apply here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is offering an online Master’s degree for professionals interested in the field of cyber security. The course has been developed by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It is taught by the professors and researchers of the institution and is designed to be executive-friendly. Applications to the second batch of this course are now open.

Things to know:

  • The course is open to working professionals.
  • 12-module industry-focused curriculum with a credit score of 60.
  • Students can complete the course between 1-3 years.
  • No GATE score is required for selection.
  • Only academic and professional backgrounds are the basis for selection.
  • Thorough training in the methods and technologies of cyber security will be provided.
  • Modules include cryptography, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) security from nascent to advanced stages.
  • The programme offers a credit transfer facility where 60 credits can be transferred for higher education at IIT Kanpur.
  • Participants will also get access to the placement cell, incubation cell, and an alumni network of IIT Kanpur.
  • Final module-level exams will be conducted across major cities in India.
  • Those with Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/MCA with at least 55 per cent marks can apply.
  • A minimum of two years of work experience is required for application.
  • Current employment status is not an issue.
  • A total fee of Rs 8,00,000 is expected.
  • For more information, visit the official website.

How to apply:

  • Go to the official website of IIT Kanpur.
  • Provide the basic details and receive a one-time password to your mobile number.
  • Fill in the information and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay an application fee of Rs 1500.
  • You will be notified via email and SMS if selected.

Important dates:

  • Last date to apply – 12 November 2022
  • Course beginning date – First week of January 2023

Edited by Pranita Bhat

