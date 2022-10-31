Topics

Punjab Man’s ‘Ikea-Like’ Customisable Solar Kits Make it Easy to Adopt Clean Energy

customisable solar kits

Punjab entrepreneur Simarpreet’s startup Hartek Solar is helping people adopt clean energy solutions more easily with customisable ‘plug-and-play’ solar kits. Watch this video to see how.

Years ago, Simarpreet Singh visited a village that had no electricity. This was the first time he wondered about how solar energy could have changed the conditions of this region, and several others like it. 

Since his father was already in the power sector, Simarpreet decided to follow suit and launch Hartek Solar in 2017, with the aim to provide clean and affordable energy solutions across India. 

This was no novel idea, and the entrepreneur had many competitors in the field. But what helped his company stand out was his idea of customising solar kits for every household’s needs. To understand better, think of Ikea, which lets customers choose their own furniture design as per their requirements. 

“An engineer [comes] to your home and [customises] the rooftop solar power installation based on your needs. For example, if you have a budget of installing 2 or 3 kWp, we will design it accordingly. We [don’t] push for installing a standard 10 kWp setup. It’s not merely a product, but a concept that solar energy installation should be customised based on consumer experience,” he said.

These customised residential rooftop solar kits are compact and easy to install, with a plug-and-play structure that uses remote sensing technology, as well as monitors the generation and saving of solar energy.

Simarpreet says he has installed the kits in more than 500 residences across Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. His aim is to scale up and spread the business all over the country.

Watch how the entrepreneur is creating a culture of clean energy:

