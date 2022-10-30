Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

I Turned My 3-Storey Home into a Lush Hydroponics Farm That Earns Rs 70 Lakh/Year

hydroponics farm by journalish ramveer singh

UP resident Ramveer Singh quit his job and turned his home into a hydroponics farm that now earns lakhs per year. Watch this video to see how he did it.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

In 2009, while working as a full-time journalist, Ramveer Singh heard about his friend’s father, who was diagnosed with cancer. One possible reason, he heard, was the intake of chemical-laden vegetables.

Worried about the safety of his own family, he decided to quit his job to start natural farming. For this, he chose his ancestral land, 40 km away from Bareilly, where he stayed. 

In 2018, he stumbled upon the hydroponics method of farming while attending an agriculture-related event in Dubai. 

“I was enthralled about the type of farming method. It did not require soil and could be grown with less pest infestation. Moreover, it saved almost 80 per cent of water required for growing plants,” he said.

The farmer decided to turn his three-storey building into a hydroponics farm to grow more than 10,000 plants, including vegetables and fruits.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

At the farm, Singh mainly uses PVC pipes to carry nutrient rich water to the plants.

“The system designed using PVC pipes circulates water with the help of gravity. The arrangement ensures that about 16 nutrients — such as magnesium, copper, phosphorus, nitrogen, zinc and others — are distributed equally to each plant,” he adds.

The farm is named Vimpa Organic and Hydroponics, which helps the former journalist earn more than Rs 70 lakh per year.

Watch how he turned his 3-storey home into a hub of organic veggies:

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
WS - Dal Baati - Poster Image

History of Dal Baati: Rajasthan’s Winter Fav Loved by Soldiers & Royals Alike
WS - UGC

UGC Issues Urgent Notice Regarding Online PhDs By Foreign Unis, EduTech Platforms
cricket 1

In Historic Move, BCCI Announces Equal Match Fee for Women & Men in Cricket
ws_-_india_space_congress_720

India Space Congress 2022 to Help Spacetech Startups Enter $1.5 Trillion Economy
karman-4

Who is Karman Kaur — India’s Number 1 Singles Women Tennis Player

7 Traditional Indian Home Designs that Can Inspire Your Sustainable Houses Today

IIT Delhi, AIIMS Make Low-Cost Robotic Arm for Muscle Movement in Stroke Survivors
ws_-_rishi_sunak

Rishi Sunak to Pravind Jugnauth: 8 Indian-Descent Heads of Govt/States
ws_-_satyajit_ray

Int’l Federation of Film Critics Names Top 10 Indian Films, ‘Pather Panchali’ Tops
ws_-_crane_720

Bengaluru Becomes India’s 2nd City to Have a 90-Metre Aerial Ladder For Fire Emergencies
WS - Students - Poster Image (1)

8 Important Features of India’s New National Curriculum Framework for Students
X
X
 
Product Of Week
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement