SBI Announces 1422 Officer Vacancies; Starting Salary Rs 36000/Month

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for circle-based officers (CBO) across the country. There are a total of 1,422 vacancies, of which 22 are backlog vacancies.
Things to know:
- The 1,400 vacancies are in seven circles, namely Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Maharashtra and the North Eastern circle. Maximum vacancies (300) are in the North Eastern circle.
- The minimum qualification required is graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification from the Central government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as medicine, engineering, chartered accountants, and cost accountants will also be eligible.
- Candidates should be between 21 to 30 years as on 30 September 2022. As per the notification, the candidate should have been born not later than 30 September 2001 and not earlier than 01 October 1992.
- Candidates must have a minimum of two years of experience after their academic qualification as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.
- The selection process consists of an online test, screening and interview.
- The basic pay for selected candidates is Rs 36,000.
- The candidates must be proficient in reading, writing and understanding the specified local language of the circle. They will be tested for the same during the selection process.
- Candidates must apply in one circle only.
- The application fee for candidates in the general/EWS and OBC categories is Rs 750, which is non-refundable.
How to apply:
- Candidates must register themselves online through the bank’s careers page – https://bank.sbi/careers
- This is the direct link to apply- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbosep22/
- The application is only online.
- After registration, candidates must pay the application fee online.
- Candidates must have a valid email address and phone number.
- In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges or receipt of Admission/ call letter, you can call 022-22820427 or lodge the doubt at http://cgrs.ibps.in.
Important dates:
- Commencement of online application – 18 October 2022
- Last date for online application – 07 November 2022
- All further details will be available at https://bank.sbi/careers
- The online test will be held on 04 December 2022 tentatively.
- For more information, refer to the official notification.
We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.
Please read these FAQs before contributing.