NMMSS 2022: Govt To Offer 1 Lakh Scholarships in Fully-Funded Scheme; New Deadline

NMMSS 2022-23

The Ministry of Education will offer 1 lakh scholarships under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for EWS students. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The Ministry of Education is inviting applications from the National Means-cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2022-23. The last date for application has been extended to the end of this month.

Things to know:

  • The scholarships are awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections.
  • The aim of this scholarship is to prevent students from dropping out after class 8 and encourage them to continue their education till the secondary stage, as per the statement released by the Ministry of Education.
  • The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.
  • In total, one lakh scholarships will be awarded.
  • Students in Class 9 can apply and renew their scholarships till Class 12.
  • Any student from a state government, government-aided and local body schools can apply.
  • The scheme is 100 per cent sponsored by the Central government.
  • Students whose parental income is less than or equal to Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. 
  • Candidates must submit income certificates from the local government body during the application process.
  • The students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 8 final examination to appear in the selection test for the scholarship.

How to apply:

  • Head to the National Scholarship Portal.
  • For fresh applicants, register on the portal by providing necessary information and documents.
  • A personal bank account is necessary for the applicants.
  • Once the username and password are generated, log onto the portal and complete the registration process.
  • Coordinate with the institution and proceed with the application. 
  • Regularly check the status of the application.
  • For renewal of applications, log in with your username and password.
  • Once the student has been selected, they will be notified via SMS in the provided contact number. 
  • For more details, visit the official website

Important dates:

  • Last date of application – 31 October 2022.

Edited by Divya Sethu; Feature image credits: Shutterstock

