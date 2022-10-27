NMMSS 2022: Govt To Offer 1 Lakh Scholarships in Fully-Funded Scheme; New Deadline

The Ministry of Education is inviting applications from the National Means-cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2022-23. The last date for application has been extended to the end of this month.
Things to know:
- The scholarships are awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections.
- The aim of this scholarship is to prevent students from dropping out after class 8 and encourage them to continue their education till the secondary stage, as per the statement released by the Ministry of Education.
- The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.
- In total, one lakh scholarships will be awarded.
- Students in Class 9 can apply and renew their scholarships till Class 12.
- Any student from a state government, government-aided and local body schools can apply.
- The scheme is 100 per cent sponsored by the Central government.
- Students whose parental income is less than or equal to Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships.
- Candidates must submit income certificates from the local government body during the application process.
- The students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 8 final examination to appear in the selection test for the scholarship.
How to apply:
- Head to the National Scholarship Portal.
- For fresh applicants, register on the portal by providing necessary information and documents.
- A personal bank account is necessary for the applicants.
- Once the username and password are generated, log onto the portal and complete the registration process.
- Coordinate with the institution and proceed with the application.
- Regularly check the status of the application.
- For renewal of applications, log in with your username and password.
- Once the student has been selected, they will be notified via SMS in the provided contact number.
- For more details, visit the official website.
Important dates:
- Last date of application – 31 October 2022.
Edited by Divya Sethu; Feature image credits: Shutterstock
