12 Must-Visit Blue Flag Beaches In India Known For Their Cleanliness & Beauty

From charming white sand beaches to golden sand beauties, India is rich with a diverse and extremely beautiful coastline that extends to over 7,000 km. Among these are some of the cleanest beaches in the world.

With two more beaches being recognised with the Blue Flag tag, India now has a total of 12 beaches that are known for their cleanliness. This year, Minicoy Thundi beach and Kadmat beach in Lakshadweep entered the coveted list of the cleanest beaches in the world. They also were recognised for ensuring the safety and security of swimmers.

Awarded by the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the Blue Flag tag or certification is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary eco-labels. They are considered the cleanest beaches in the world.

They are an eco-tourism model to provide tourists with all the basic amenities, clean and hygienic bathing water, safe and healthy environment as well as the sustainable development of the area. It is awarded annually to beaches, marinas, or sustainable boating tourism operators.

In 2018, Chandrabhaga beach, or golden beach in Odisha became the first beach in Asia to win this certification.

So, if you are looking for a weekend getaway or a vacation spot, try exploring these picturesque Blue Flag beaches across the country.

1. Shivrajpur beach, Gujarat

An aerial view of Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat. | Photo credit: Gujarat tourism (@gujarattoursim on Instagram)

Situated around 12 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, along the Dwarka-Okha Highway is the Shivrajpur beach. This pristine and popular white-sand beach is located near the eponymous village.

With the presence of a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline, it is one of the most popular beaches in Gujarat. Besides, it is also a perfect destination for spotting dolphins and a variety of birds.

Since the water is shallow, it is suitable for activities like swimming and the best time to visit the beach is from October to April. This clean beach runs on solar power and is also disabled-friendly, thereby making it on the Blue Flag list.

2. Golden beach, Odisha

In 2018, Chandrabhaga beach, or the Golden beach in Odisha became the first beach in Asia to win the Blue Flag certification. Located near the Konark Sun Temple, this golden-sand beach offers a magnificent view of the sunrise, which is why it is a popular tourist destination. The clean and pristine beach also serves as a pilgrimage site honouring the sun god.

Besides, the Chandrabhaga coral reef is one of the prominent living coral reefs in the country which is situated offshore from Chandrabhaga beach.

3. Ghoghla beach, Diu

A click from Ghoghla beach in Diu. | Photo credit: Vivek Pandya (@the_planetai on Instagram)

Located in the village of Ghoghla, the Ghoghla beach is a famous tourist destination in the Union territory of Diu. The long and serene beach is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful beaches in the region and offers all the necessary facilities like food, accommodation, and more. There are also several restaurants and water sports activities like swimming, parasailing, surfing, banana boat, etc. It offers spectacular views of the fishing villages, churches, and forts scattered around the region.

As it is located on the outskirts of Diu, the beach is less explored by people and is extremely clean.

4. Kasarkod beach, Karnataka

Stretching up to a length of 5 km, Kasarkod beach in Karnataka is a virgin white-sand beach surrounded by Casuarina trees. Least explored by people, this beach makes an ideal getaway for those seeking a peaceful break.

The beach received the Blue Flag tag in 2020 for its cleanliness and sustainable/eco-friendly initiatives like a solar power plant, a solid waste treatment plant, a greywater treatment plant, clean changing rooms and washrooms, disabled-friendly toilets, and more.

5. Padubidri Beach, Karnataka

An aerial view of Padubidri beach in Karnataka. | Photo credit: Sujan Shetty (@sujan_shetty007 on Instagram)

The Padubidri beach, located in the Udupi district of Karnataka is a long and sandy beach to enjoy the perfect view of the sea. The clean and well-kept beach is surrounded by palm trees and had plenty of park benches for visitors. The sight of the light flashing out from the lighthouses at Suratkal and Kaup is a beautiful site to behold, especially at dusk. The beach also hosts several adventurous and fun-filled activities and events like fairs, tournaments, beach volleyball, banana boat ride, and so on.

Meeting all the criteria required, the beach was awarded the Blue Flag Tag in 2020.

6. Kappad beach, Kerala

A stunning click from Kappad beach in Kozhikode, Kerala. | Photo credit:

A beach with historical importance, Kappad beach or Kappakadavu beach is located in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The beach was discovered over 500 years ago when Vasco da Gama, the Portuguese explorer, stepped onto its shore in the year 1498. Nestled away from the city, the silvery sand beach has an interesting landscape with rock formations all around along with coconut groves lining its shores.

One of the unspoiled and less crowded beaches in the state, the Kappad beach is calm and is noted for its tranquillity as well as scenic beauty. The beach that joined the league of the world’s cleanest beaches in 2020 has walking paths, jogging tracks, clean toilets, changing rooms, showers and disability-friendly restrooms too.

7. Rushikonda beach, Andhra Pradesh

Rushikonda beach, located approximately 8 km from Visakhapatnam city, is a popular beach in Andhra Pradesh that attracts thousands of tourists and locals throughout the year. Also known as the ‘Jewel of the East Coast’, the Rushikonda beach is noted for its intact beauty, golden sand, and lush greenery surrounding its shores. It is also a water sports destination with activities such as swimming, water skiing, windsurfing, scuba diving, and so on.

8. Radhanagar beach, Andaman and Nicobar

An aerial view of Radhanagar beach in Havelock Islands. | Photo source: Sajan (@sajan_ganapathy on Instagram)

Situated in the Havelock islands of Andaman and Nicobar, the Radhanagar beach, commonly known as Beach No 7, is considered one of the best beaches in Asia. Wrapped with coconut palms and a tropical jungle on both sides, the panoramic view of the emerald-green waters along the soft white sand is stunning.

Also, the calm and serenity of the beach make it a perfect spot for those yearning for a quiet vacation. There are huts, benches, and chairs placed around the beach, for the tourists to take in the beauty, relax and enjoy. The tourists can also enjoy swimming with no restrictions as the waves are medium and don’t have too much current.

9. Kovalam beach, Tamil Nadu

An aerial view of Kovalam beach near Chennai. | Photo credit: Giri Prasadh (@giri_prasadh on Instagram)

Located around 40 km away from Chennai city, the Kovalam beach lies on the Coromandel Coast along the East Coast Road. The beach is pebbly and unique with black sand and rocks on its shores. The beach is also popular for its splendid view of the sunset.

Other than that, Kovalam is a major destination for water sports activities where one can engage in surfing, scuba diving, fishing, swimming, windsurfing, sailing, catamaran cruising, parasailing, and more. It was awarded the Blue Flag tag in 2020.

10. Eden beach, Puducherry

Located in Puducherry’s Chinna Veerampatinam, Eden beach is one of the most charming beaches in the union territory. The well-maintained beach was awarded the blue flag tag in 2021 for being equipped with all required amenities for visitors offering a comfortable experience.

The beach has health care centres, clean drinking water, a watchtower, umbrella huts and an amphitheatre for the visitors. Besides, it also has separate restrooms for specially-abled people.

11. Minicoy Thundi beach, Lakshadweep

A beautiful view of Minicoy beach during dusk. | Photo credit: Vic_Kru_J | Travel Bloggers (@map.camera.travel on Instagram)

Minicoy island is the southernmost and the second largest island in Lakshadweep. This crescent-shaped island has white sandy beaches that are set along the crystal clear and blue waters of the Arabian sea. There is a lighthouse beside the beach, which was built during the British era, that provides a breathtaking view of the entire region.

Besides, the picturesque destination is also a tourist spot due to several activities like tuna canning, tuna fishing, etc. The Thundi beach of Minicoy island is one of the most pristine and picturesque white-sand beaches in the region lined by green coconut groves and palms.

12. Kadmat beach, Lakshadweep

Part of the Amimdivi group of islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago, Kadmat Island is a popular tourist destination known for marine turtles and coral reefs. The long sandy beach is an off-beat tourist destination that also offers huts along the shore to spend time in the picturesque landscape of the beach, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate, and friendly locals. The beach is also popular among cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports.

Edited by Yoshita Rao