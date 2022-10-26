DRDO Announces Vacancies for Junior Research Fellows with Salary up to Rs 35000/Month

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for junior research fellow vacancies for multiple projects in different batches of engineering. The vacancies are announced at Defence Electronics Research Laboratory, Hyderabad.

The candidates selected for 12 new vacancies will be engaged for a temporary period.

Things to know:

Candidates with a BE or BTech in the first division with a valid GATE score or ME or MTech in the first division both at the graduate and postgraduate level in certain streams can apply.

There are seven vacancies in electronics and communication engineering, three in computer science engineering and two in mechanical engineering.

The tenure of the fellowship will be two years, initially. It would be extended based on the performance of the candidates.

The maximum age limit for the applicants is 28 years as of the last date of receipt of the application.

The fellowship won’t exceed five years.

For the first two years, the salary will be Rs 31,000 and for the next year, it will be Rs 35,000/month.

For more information, go through the official notification.

How to apply:

Download the advertisement, application form and instructions from the official website.

Fill out the application form as per the instructions and mail it to hrdc.dlrl@gov.in with the subject ‘Application for JRF (Subject Code)’ along with the scanned copy of the required documents.

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated via e-mail/DRDO website regarding the date and venue of the interview.

For more information, refer to the official notification.

Last date for submitting applications – 10 November 2022.

In case of queries, mail to hrdc.dlrl@gov.in.

