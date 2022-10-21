Ashoka University Invites Applications for Merit Scholarship & Research Fellowship

Ashoka University, Delhi, has announced a Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship for Young India Fellows (YIF) which will be awarded to outstanding candidates, covering the whole tuition and residence expenses.

The class of 2023-24 will be the first to benefit from the scholarship.

The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) at Ashoka University has invited applications for research fellowships to support research on philanthropy in India.

The fellowship was first launched in 2020 and aims at building this field, strengthening research capacity and creating high-quality, rigorous outputs.

Things to know about YIF:

The scholarship will be granted to admitted students who show consistent excellence in academic, non-academic, and professional pursuits and leadership skills.

An additional scholarship interview will take place for the selected candidates.

A total of 100 students will be selected for the Young India Fellowship which is a one-year, fully residential multidisciplinary post-graduate diploma in liberal studies.

There will be students from India and abroad to be part of this fellowship.

So far more than 2,100 alumni have been part of this YIF.

The applicants should have completed an undergraduate degree or equivalent in any discipline as of July 2023.

Final-year graduates who will complete the course in 2023 can also apply.

Applicants of all age groups across diverse academic, geographical, professional and socioeconomic backgrounds can be a part.

How to apply for YIF:

The selection process has two rounds: application and interview.

Since each candidate hails from a different background and privileges, a context-based application review is conducted.

Once the application is submitted with the necessary information, an interview will be conducted.

Apply here, from the provided date for application.

Visit the official website for more information.

Things to know about CSIP research fellowship:

This fellowship will be completely digital.

It is open to candidates who are based full-time in India.

It is a nine-month-long fellowship and is open to individuals who are based in India and possess several years of relevant professional research experience.

Ten fellows will be selected to undertake primary research, attend monthly calls and participate in three online workshops to develop their skills in background research, literature review, data collection methods, analysis and writing.

The fellowship will begin in February 2023 with a cohort of 10 fellows researching a topic related to Indian philanthropy trends.

Fellows are expected to produce an 8,000-word high-quality working paper to be published on CSIP’s website.

The total fellowship amount is Rs 9,00,000, which includes stipend and research expenses.

Individual researchers and individuals working with small grassroots non-profit organisations in India, who can spend half of their time on the research project can apply.

How to apply for a CSIP research fellowship:

Check the application form.

Upload relevant documents and information.

A research proposal is to be sent along with the application.

Research proposals will be evaluated based on the uniqueness of the proposal, its relevance to the research areas identified, coherence, rigour and methodology, and feasibility.

For more information, visit the official website.

Applications for the YIF class of 2023-24 will open on 31 October 2022.

Early deadline for applying is 19 December 2022.

The last date for applying for the CSIP research fellowship is 6 November 2022.

Feature image credits: Website of Ashoka University