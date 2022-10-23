Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Tiny Eco-Friendly Homes Named After Ruskin Bond’s Book Are Perfect for Digital Detox

Tenpy Tiny Homes

Arsh Bansal, a Bengaluru-based architect and entrepreneur launched Tenpy, a slow travel startup that builds tiny homes on the outskirts of the city, using sustainable materials.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

A series of tiny homes on the outskirts of the city amidst the lush green cover might sound like a description from one of your favourite fables but it is in fact made real by Arsh Bansal, a Bengaluru-based architect and entrepreneur.

Growing up in the hills of Mussoorie, when Arsh moved to the city, he missed the greenery and the sight of the hills. He also noticed how people who live in the city crave for staying amidst nature. This observation made him come up with the idea of Tenpy, a travel startup that builds tiny homes in Karnataka.

The name “Tenpy” is a combination of two words: “tent”, which highlights temporariness, and “canopy” for permanence.”

He made the first two glass-roof cabins out of shipping containers to let the guests experience nature up close. These eco-friendly tiny homes are an effort to combine wanderlust with sustainability offering a soulful experience right in the middle of the forest.

These tiny homes have all the basic amenities like living space, toilets, bed space and a kitchenette.

Interestingly, he named the houses after renowned authors or books. His first project ‘Rusty’ is named after Ruskin Bond’s book Rusty Runs Away. Besides, tiny homes encourage digital detoxification by providing spaces without WiFi or TVs.

After building tiny houses out of shipping containers, they also experimented with certain other locally available, sustainable as well as prefabricated structures and materials to build the houses. These sustainable homestays are almost 70 per cent moveable except for the remaining 30 per cent where brick and cement were used.

Currently, they have six homes, and they are expanding their venture to Maharashtra. 

Watch what goes into making these eco-friendly homes:

Edited by Yoshita Rao

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_satyajit_ray

Int’l Federation of Film Critics Names Top 10 Indian Films, ‘Pather Panchali’ Tops
ws_-_crane_720

Bengaluru Becomes India’s 2nd City to Have a 90-Metre Aerial Ladder For Fire Emergencies
WS - Students - Poster Image (1)

8 Important Features of India’s New National Curriculum Framework for Students
shiv nadar (1)

With Rs 1161 Crore in Donations; Meet the Biz Tycoon Named ‘Most Generous’ in India
ws_-_ev_car_-_poster_image

Indian Startup to Help Mahindra & Mahindra, Ather Set up EV Charging Solutions
DIY Diwali decor 1_11zon

Fresh DIY Diwali Decor Ideas? These 10 Instagram Creators Have Got Your Back
ws_-_dengue_cases_-_poster_image

Rising Dengue Cases: 8 Low-Maintenance Plants to Keep Mosquitoes Away From Home
WS - Night Sky - Poster Image

10 Unique & Picturesque Getaways Around Bengaluru for a Short Trip
ws_-_iit_madras

Leading in Grants, Patents, This IIT Won ‘National Intellectual Property’ Award
ws_-_banking

How India’s 75 Digital Banking Units Can Simplify Banking Across Districts
indian thalis (1)_11zon

18 Indian Thalis To Take You On A Gastronomic Adventure
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement