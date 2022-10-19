ISRO Announces Free Online Course For Students, Researchers & More; Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a five-day free online course called Basics of Geocomputation and Geoweb Services. The course is being conducted by the ISRO’s research centre Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

Geocomputation is an evolving field that uses computational techniques such as neural networks for spatial data analysis. It contains techniques of geographical information systems, dynamic modelling, space-time dynamics, neurocomputing etc.

As per the ISRO website, the Space Applications Centre of ISRO is involved in applications of remote sensing and GIS technology in geosciences and executes several projects for societal benefits. “Some of the major thrust research areas are related to coastal and marine geosciences, geodynamics, geo-hazards, mineral, hydrocarbon and geo-archaeological exploration,” reads the website.

Things to know:

The course will be conducted from 31 October to 4 November 2022.

It would be most suited for students with a minimum qualification of under graduation or post graduation.

It is also open to professionals working at the Central or state government levels, researchers, and other fields.

It will cover geocomputation, online GIS, open geodata repositories, programming concepts like Python and R, geo-web services and cloud-based geospatial data processing.

Course study materials like lecture slides, video-recorded lectures, open source software, presentation content, suggested links and recorded video sessions will be made available through e-class.

Refer to this document for course details.

The course will be held from 4 pm to 5.30 pm on all days.

Candidates can register via this link.

Read more about ISRO: ISRO-Hughes’ Satellite Broadband Internet Service a 1st for India: 5 Facts to Know

For job vacancies, online courses, fellowships, scholarships and more such information from around India, click here.