8 Pocket-Friendly & Cosy Homestays in the Mountains for That Scenic Winter Break

Imagine waking up to the majestic views of the Himalayan ranges, a short walk down a beautiful valley or an oak forest, plucking ripe red apples from an orchard, and exploring the hidden waterfalls in the wild.

If this is something that appeases you, then we have got you covered.

The much-awaited winter break is almost upon us. So, here is a list of eight such beautiful homestays that offer an amazing experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Limboo Homestay, Sikkim

Charming Limboo homestay in Yuksom, Sikkim.

For those looking for a simple yet decent stay in the Himalayas, the Limboo homestay in Yuksom makes for a perfect choice. With a cosy vibe, the rooms at the homestay are well-ventilated with hot showers attached. Run by a family, the homestay lets the guests experience the best of the Sikkimese culture through their delicious local cuisines and also through their hygienic and budget-friendly rooms.

Guests can revel in the beauty of the mountain ranges, indulge in walks in the homestay’s beautiful garden or even meditate. It is also a perfect location for those interested in trekking as Yuksom is also the base camp for the famous high-altitude trek in the state known as Dzongri Goechala Trek.

Location: Yuksom West Sikkim, Opposite Yuksom Primary Health Center, 737113.

Price: Rs 1,200/ night (breakfast and dinner included)

Contact: 083481 67763

2. Kropho Homestay, Manali

Kropho homestay is nestled amidst apple orchards.

Nestled amidst the apple orchards of Manali, the Kropho homestay provides a comfortable and budget-friendly stay for travellers. The rooms at the homestay are spacious and hygienic, with mesmerizing views of the Himalayan mountain ranges and a beautiful organic garden. Equipped with modern amenities, each room at the four-storey homestay set atop a hill has balconies.

Its remote location makes for the perfect digital detox setting. Additionally, there is a Tibetan Monastery located very close to the homestay for guests to visit.

Location: Village Siyal, near Volvo, Manali, Himachal Pradesh 175131.

Price: Rs 550/ night and upwards

Contact: 083481 67763

3. NotOnMap ‐ Lum Tshering Organic Farm Sikkim

View of Lum Tshering Organic Farm homestay in Sikkim by NotOntheMap.

Set in a very picturesque location, the Lumtshering Organic Farmhouse is a charming homestay at the Lum village in the North district of Sikkim. The property is built in a contemporary style using bamboo and straw which is traditionally designed by the Lepcha communities in the area. The homestay has two rooms with double beds and attached bathrooms. The best part about the homestay is that it opens up into the orange plantations.

Oranges are produced on large scale in the village along with several other vegetables. Guests are provided with healthy and organic vegetables that are procured directly from the garden. Visitors can also explore the Lum village.

Location: Lum Village, Mangan Subdivision Dzongu district, 737107.

Price: Rs 2,998/night (breakfast included)

Contact: +91-8448445502

4. Doi homestay Nathuakhan

Views of the beautiful Doi homestay at Nathuakhan in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Situated in a remote mountain village named Nathuakhan in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the Doi homestay is an ideal destination for nature lovers. The homestay exudes the feel of a natural retreat and provides the guests with all the comforts of a home away from home.

Nestled amidst a fruit orchard, the homestay offers a magnificent view of the Himalayan ranges like Trishul, Nanda Ghunti, Chaukhamba, and Neelkanth. Besides, they serve delicious home-cooked meals.

The guests can go for walks around the oak forests, and fruit orchards or hike down to the villages of Delkuna and Baret or even explore hidden waterfalls and streams.

The homestay has packages for long-term as well as shorter stays.

Location: Post Office, 87, Gram Sabha, Nathuakhan, Uttarakhand 263158.

Price: Rs 2,100 and upwards (Breakfast, lunch and dinner included)

Contact: +91-9871083849 / +91-9654485394

5. Dalar Homestay, Binsar

Dalar homestay is located inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Located inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, the Dalar homestay is an abode for adventure lovers, creative minds, bird watchers and more. Set in the quaint little village of Dalar that houses just 11 families, this homestay provides a unique and exclusive experience for the guests.

The main house has three guest rooms with one attached bathroom and one common. There are two cottages available with three bedrooms and attached washrooms.

Set at a height of around 6,500 ft above sea level, the village is wrapped in thick foliage and has several trails around for adventurous hiking and nature walks.

Also, a small trek can lead one to a viewpoint that offers stunning views of the Himalayan peaks like Chaukamba, Nanda Devi, Trisul, Kedarnath and more. Other than that there are over 200 species of birds in the region, making it a perfect destination for bird watching.

Location: Dalar PO Ayarpani, Dist Almora, Uttarakhand

Price: Rs 1,500 and upwards (breakfast, morning & evening tea included)

Contact: 09758232892 / 09410913727

6. Gonpalok Homestay, Dirang

Gonpalok Homestay is located amid a kiwi garden.

Located amid a kiwi garden beside the Kameng river is the Gonpalok homestay in the Dirang valley in Arunachal Pradesh. The homestay lies in a small village, 3 km away from the main Dirang town.

It has multiple rooms with all the basic amenities and a beautiful garden. During winter the guests get the view of the snow-clad Sela peak and the beautiful picture-perfect scenery around the property.

Location: Rungkhung, Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh 790101.

Price: Rs 1,200 and upwards

Contact: 087310 39556 / 097745 31176

7. Kaaphal Hill Homestay and Adventures

Kaaphal Hill homestay is an excellent holiday retreat near Chaukori in Uttarakhand.

Situated near Chaukori in Uttarakhand, Kaaphal Hill is an excellent holiday retreat in the Himalayas. The homestay is situated within an expansive rural farm surrounded by fruit orchards and pine forests. Named after the popular seasonal fruit of this region, the Kaaphal Hill homestay is surrounded by rich flora and fauna.

It is located at a height of around 2000 meters and offers a view of the grand panorama of peaks stretching from Garhwal to Nepal.

The homestay makes an ideal base for understanding and experiencing Kumaon’s spiritual and cultural heritage in places like Bageshwar, Gangolihat and Narayan Ashram. Other nearby attractions are the caves at Patal Bhuvneshwar, Nag temples at Berinag and the trekkable peaks of Shikhar and Lambkeshwar. Besides, there are several nature walks and village treks that give a glimpse into the lives and culture of its people.

Location: Near Udiyari Bend, Choukori, Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand.

Price: Rs 1,300 and upwards

Contact: +91 9410591535/+91 9917598975

8. Apple Orchard House, Manali

The best time to visit the Apple Orchard House in Manali is during the winter.

A standalone cottage located in the middle of an apple orchard, the homestay gets its name after its location. The beautiful homestay is also located near the Hadimba temple in Manali and offers supreme comfort and amenities. The best time to visit is during the winters when the entire region will be wrapped in snow, offering a surreal experience.

The rooms are made with warm and vibrant interiors and offer pure comfort to relax after exploring the wonderful city.

It is best suited for those longing for a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Also, the guests can witness the majestic views of the snow-covered mountains from your luxurious stay in Manali. Manikarana and Solang Valley are some of the nearby attractions for the guests to explore.

Location: Spring House Manali Road, Old Manali, Manali, Himachal Pradesh 175131.

Price: Rs 800 (Food on request)

Contact: +917017865140

Edited by Yoshita Rao