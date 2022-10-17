Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

BEL Invites Applications for Engineering Vacancies, Salary Up to Rs 55000/Month

BEL Invites Applications for Engineering Vacancies

Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is hiring for the positions of project and training engineers. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is accepting applications for the positions of project engineer and trainee engineer in Chennai. There are 34 vacancies and selected candidates will be hired on a temporary basis.

Things to know about BEL recruitment:

  • Only Indian nationals can apply.
  • Upper age limit of the candidates should be 32 as of 1 September 2022 (age relaxation in case of SC, ST, OBC and PWDs).  
  • Candidates with BE/BTech/BSc Engg in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications/Mechanical/Civil/Computer Science with 55 per cent marks can apply.
  • Candidates must have a minimum two years of post qualification relevant industry experience for the post of project engineer, and one year post qualification relevant industry experience for the post of trainee engineer,
  • One year of completed apprenticeship training will be considered as experience. 
  • Posting is for a minimum of three years for project engineer and two years for trainee engineer. 
  • For the post of project engineer, candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month for the first year, Rs 45,000 for the second year, Rs 50,000 for the third year and, in the event of extension of contract, Rs 55,000 for the fourth year. 
  • For the post of trainee engineer, candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 30,000 per month for the first year, Rs 35,000 for the second year and, in the event of extension of contract, Rs 40,000 for the third year.
  • The job will be based in Chennai but will involve extensive travel to field locations all over India for installation, field testing and trials. 
  • There will be a written test for 85 marks and an interview for 15 marks.
  • You will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 477 for project engineer and Rs 177 for trainee engineer. 

How to apply:

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
indian thalis (1)_11zon

18 Indian Thalis To Take You On A Gastronomic Adventure
ws_-_aluminium_freight

Indian Railways Launches 1st Indigenous Aluminium Fright Rake, Reduces Carbon Footprint
Donnarumma Gukesh

Meet the Indian Teen Who’s Youngest Player to Beat World Champion Magnus Carlsen
Manu Pillai poster_11zon

10 Books on History Recommended By Manu Pillai
IAS 2_11zon

IAS Officer Shares 5 Tips & Must-Read Books To Ace UPSC CSE Prelims
ws_-_charminar_-_poster_image

Hyderabad Beats Paris, Montreal to Win ‘World Green City’ Award
ws_-_isro_-_poster_image

ISRO’s New Milestone; Soon To Go Commercial With Launch of 36 Satellites
amrita shergil (1)_11zon

Rebel, Artist, Pioneer: The Legacy of Amrita Sher-Gil
ws_-_modi_train_-_poster_image

4th Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated by Indian Railways, Set to Cut Travel Time
ws_-_bronze_ladies_-_poster_image

Indian Women’s Team Wins At International Shooting Competition on Day 1
WS - Kalki - Poster Image

Blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan is Based on This Tamil Novel: 10 Things About Author Kalki
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement