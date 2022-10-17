BEL Invites Applications for Engineering Vacancies, Salary Up to Rs 55000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is accepting applications for the positions of project engineer and trainee engineer in Chennai. There are 34 vacancies and selected candidates will be hired on a temporary basis.
Things to know about BEL recruitment:
- Only Indian nationals can apply.
- Upper age limit of the candidates should be 32 as of 1 September 2022 (age relaxation in case of SC, ST, OBC and PWDs).
- Candidates with BE/BTech/BSc Engg in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications/Mechanical/Civil/Computer Science with 55 per cent marks can apply.
- Candidates must have a minimum two years of post qualification relevant industry experience for the post of project engineer, and one year post qualification relevant industry experience for the post of trainee engineer,
- One year of completed apprenticeship training will be considered as experience.
- Posting is for a minimum of three years for project engineer and two years for trainee engineer.
- For the post of project engineer, candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month for the first year, Rs 45,000 for the second year, Rs 50,000 for the third year and, in the event of extension of contract, Rs 55,000 for the fourth year.
- For the post of trainee engineer, candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 30,000 per month for the first year, Rs 35,000 for the second year and, in the event of extension of contract, Rs 40,000 for the third year.
- The job will be based in Chennai but will involve extensive travel to field locations all over India for installation, field testing and trials.
- There will be a written test for 85 marks and an interview for 15 marks.
- You will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 477 for project engineer and Rs 177 for trainee engineer.
How to apply:
- Candidates can apply on this link: https://jobapply.in/bel2022Chennai/
- Payment can be made online or by visiting an SBI branch.
- For details on documents to be submitted, here is the notification.
- The last date to apply is 27 October.
- For further details or clarifications, contact ochr_belchn@bel.co.in or 044 – 22338113.
- Selection details will be available on www.bel-india.in (careers section)
Edited by Divya Sethu
