Preparing for UPSC & Other Exams? Here’s Where You Can Get NCERT Books for Free

NCERT books for UPSC CSE exam

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books offer a strong foundation for UPSC preparations, according to IAS officers. Here are a few websites where you can download the books for free.

Every student preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam (CSE) looks for books that will help them the most. While there are a lot of options available, it’s important to get the foundation right. According to IAS officers, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books can be used to learn the basics.

“NCERT textbooks must be used as your go-to resource book. Start with class 9 books and make your way up to class 12. While using these books, ensure that you have the syllabus in front of you, and keep ticking the portions you complete,” said IAS officer Tejasvi Rana

NCERT books offer you a snapshot of most of the topics that are covered in the UPSC syllabus. 

“NCERT textbooks are a very good source and introduction to topics in the IAS prelims,” wrote Vivek Kumar Srivastava, who qualified for the pre-CSE, in a Quora post.

Another Quora post by Parmar Nikhil noted, “NCERT books give you an idea and understanding about subjects or topics [in the exam]. NCERT simplifies the topics so you could understand them at the grassroots level.”

According to Career Launcher, an analysis of previous years’ UPSC CSE question papers emphasises the importance of NCERT for UPSC.

“It is clearly mentioned in the analysis that questions are consistently asked directly or indirectly from NCERT books. Moreover, NCERT books offer concise coverage of most of the topics which are mentioned in the UPSC Civil Services Syllabus,” says a Career Launcher report. 

Here are a few websites where you can download NCERT books for free:

1. https://ncert.nic.in/

Here you can get free e-books of all the textbooks that the council offers, from class 1 to class 12.

2. www.epathshala.nic.in

You can also get all textbooks for free on this website.

3. www.cbse.nic.in

Books published by NCERT are also available for free download on this website. 

Edited by Yoshita Rao

Sources

Career Launcher

Quora: Vivek Kumar Srivastava

Quora: Nikhil Parmar

