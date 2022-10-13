Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Repurposed Sari, EV Baraat: Couple Organises Green Events After Their Sustainable Wedding

Green weddings

Ashwin Malwade and Nupur Agarwal launched Green Myna in 2020 to help people host 'green' weddings and events.

Ashwin Malwade, a chief officer in the Merchant Navy, and Nupur Agarwal, a marketing professional, met during a beach clean-up drive on Mumbai’s Versova beach. Their mutual interest in the environment and sustainability brought them together and they decided to get married but only in an eco-friendly way.

After months of planning for their minimal green wedding, they chose Pune as their destination for the convenience of accessing an easy recycling system. They used upcycled materials and flowers for decoration and made sure that the flowers were composted the next day.

The bride and groom wore sustainable clothing handmade and organic cotton. Nupur wore a lehenga made from her mother’s saree.

The groom’s baraat arrived in an electric car and the leftover food was distributed to the less privileged to ensure zero food wastage. To amplify the green message, the couple planted four trees for every guest who attended their wedding. The guests were also given return gifts wrapped in locally sourced paper bags.

Their wedding impressed many and soon they were bombarded with several queries about how to host a green wedding. Thus to address them all, the couple launched Green Myna in 2020 to bring about a change in the mindset of people and to guide them.

So far, they claim to have mitigated over 3000 kg of carbon emissions from being released into the atmosphere and have planted over 300 trees while hosting green weddings.

Watch their inspiring story:

Edited by Yoshita Rao

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
WS - Kalki - Poster Image

Blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan is Based on This Tamil Novel: 10 Things About Author Kalki
ws_-_mumbai_airport_-_poster_image

Mumbai Airport ‘100% Sustainable’, 10-YO Wins at National Games: Top 5 Stories Today
WS - Women - Girl Child Education - Posterrr

5 Women Paving Way For Girl Children To Earn Their Education & Freedom
ws_-_ev_-_option_2

EV Charging Points by Indian Railways; Sustainable Cement by IITs: Top 5 Stories of The Day
landslide_11zon

What We Need To Learn From Tlawmngaihna, The Mizo Spirit of Helping Others
WS - Old Chic Group Pic - Poster Image

10 Rare Pics Through History of Moments That Truly Shaped India
Gandharva (1)_11zon

IAS Officer Shares 6 Tips on How to Manage Time & Ace UPSC CSE Without Coaching
Biryani_11zon

The Biryani Bucket List: 11 Legendary Eateries You Must Try
1 (3)

Indian Students Awarded in Australia, IPS Makes Mohali Proud: Daily Good News Round-up
poster_image

19-YO Hockey Champ’s Victory; India’s New AIIMS: 5 Stories You Cannot Miss
Grapes poster image

6 Easy Tips To Grow Organic Grapes At Home
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement