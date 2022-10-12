Rich in Vit A & C, Science Says Coriander Water Everyday Helps with Hairfall & More

Be it a South Indian sambar or North’s favourite rajma masala, the flavour of coriander (dhania) is synonymous with Indian kitchens.

It is not just the smell and taste of this spice that makes it unique, but its health benefits too. In fact, drinking dhania water daily aids in curing skin and hair problems, and even controls diabetes and cholesterol.

“Coriander contains bioactive phytochemicals that are accounted for a wide range of biological activities including antioxidant, anticancer, neuroprotective, anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, analgesic, migraine-relieving, hypolipidemic, hypoglycemic, hypotensive, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory activities,” notes a research article by PubMed.

Here are the benefits of drinking a glass of coriander water daily:

1. Rich source of antioxidants

Both leaves and seeds of coriander contain antioxidants which are the natural molecules that help neutralise harmful free radicals in our bodies. As per Medical News Today, having food items rich in antioxidants reduces the chances of heart disease, cancer, arthritis, stroke, respiratory diseases, immune deficiency, emphysema, Parkinson’s disease, and other inflammatory or ischemic conditions.

2. Anti-anxiety effect

Coriander has been used as folk medicine in Iran for the treatment of insomnia, says the African Journal of Plant Science. Coriander extract is used as a potential sedative and muscle relaxant too. All these decrease the stomach issue and nervous behaviour connected with anxiety.

3. Controls lifestyle-related diseases

Diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol are some of the common lifestyle diseases of today. Coriander is loaded with medicinal properties and contains several nutrients including vitamins A, C and K. The antioxidant properties too help in reducing the severity of these lifestyle diseases.

4. Cools down the body

Dhania water works as an excellent cold drink during summer. It can cool down the body and even detox the kidney. It also maintains the body’s water retention capacity, as per an NDTV report.

Is coriander still not on your daily diet?

Photo credits: drdixa_healingsouls/Instagram

5. Clear skin

The iron content and anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties of coriander helps the skin to fight acne and provide glowing clear skin. It even helps in the healthy growth of hair due to the presence of multiple vitamins. Adding coriander to hair oil prevents breakage and hair fall.

Other than these, coriander “is used in the preparation of many household medicines to cure bed cold, seasonal fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach disorders and also used as a drug for indigestion, against worms, rheumatism and pain.”

How to make coriander or dhania water:

Boil one tablespoon of coriander seeds in two cups of water.

Allow it to reduce to half the portion by slow boiling.

Switch off the stove and strain the water.

Drink it on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.

Edited by Yoshita Rao

Feature image credits: Shutterstock