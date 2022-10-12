Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Thousands of Trans Persons Are Feeding The Poor Across Mumbai For Just Re 1

Khwahish Foundation serves breakfast in mumbai for re 1

Mumbai-based Khwahish Foundation runs a unique community kitchen in the city, run by 5,000 members of the trans community who are feeding the hungry and poor breakfast for as little as Re 1.

Every morning near Mumbai’s Kalyan railway station is a heartwarming sight, where hundreds line up every day to eat breakfast for Re 1 and lunch for Rs 10. This unique kitchen is run by around 5,000 members of the trans community, who are part of the NGO Khwahish Foundation. 

At the helm is Poonam amma, the trans woman who started the organisation,  to “help society in some way and give back”.  

Poonam began the initiative last month and has a kitchen run by 16 staff members. 

“Hunger is such a crisis today. We see this even during the time we beg. This hurt us deeply. We wanted to find a way to help these people in whatever way we could. And so I met with others from the trans community and put this idea forward,” she says. 

The queue begins as early as 7 am, and lasts till about 5 pm. To meet the expenses of the food, around 300 trans persons provide a daily contribution of Rs 200. The rest is covered by donations, but only in the form of ration. 

The kitchen was inaugurated by Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar. 

Sameer Sheikh, secretary of the foundation, says, “Society often looks at the trans community with judgement, believing they can only ‘take things’ (like money) and never give anything in return. This is their way of giving back.” 

As of now, the kitchen serves over 700-800 people every day. 

Watch what went behind setting up this heartfelt endeavour, and how the poor, hungry, and ill have all found a safe space here:

Edited by Divya Sethu

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
WS - Women - Girl Child Education - Posterrr

5 Women Paving Way For Girl Children To Earn Their Education & Freedom
ws_-_ev_-_option_2

EV Charging Points by Indian Railways; Sustainable Cement by IITs: Top 5 Stories of The Day
landslide_11zon

What We Need To Learn From Tlawmngaihna, The Mizo Spirit of Helping Others
WS - Old Chic Group Pic - Poster Image

10 Rare Pics Through History of Moments That Truly Shaped India
Gandharva (1)_11zon

IAS Officer Shares 6 Tips on How to Manage Time & Ace UPSC CSE Without Coaching
Biryani_11zon

The Biryani Bucket List: 11 Legendary Eateries You Must Try
1 (3)

Indian Students Awarded in Australia, IPS Makes Mohali Proud: Daily Good News Round-up
poster_image

19-YO Hockey Champ’s Victory; India’s New AIIMS: 5 Stories You Cannot Miss
Grapes poster image

6 Easy Tips To Grow Organic Grapes At Home
ws_-_poster_image_-_indore

Cleanest Places in India; Public E-Bikes for Mumbaikars: 5 Stories to Make Your Day
gandhi jayanti

8 Heroes Building the India Mahatma Gandhi Dreamt Of
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement