L’Oreal India Announces Scholarship Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh for Young Women in Science

L’Oreal India is inviting applications for young women in science with a scholarship worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Young girls who have passed Class 12 are invited by L’Oreal India to apply for the ‘Young Women in Science Scholarship’ programme 2022. 

Things to know about the scholarship: 

  • The scholarship will be a launchpad for girls to go on to pursue their graduation in science. 
  • The scholarship will provide financial aid for girls to cover their graduation fees in any scientific field (Pure Sciences/Applied Sciences/Engineering/Medical, etc) at a recognised college or university in India. 
  • The sum of the scholarship will be Rs 2,50,000. 
  • The girls applying for the scholarship should have received a minimum of 85 per cent marks in PCM, PCB or PCMB in the current academic year (2021-22).
  • They should have procured admission to an undergraduate course in the science field in the academic year 2022-23.
  • The annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 6,00,000.
  • Students having a one-year gap after Class 12 will not be considered.
  • There will be a telephonic interview round followed by an interview, either virtually or at specific locations such as Mumbai, New Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. 
  • The interview will be conducted in front of a jury panel. 
  • The age limit of the candidates applying for the scholarship should not exceed 19 years as of 31 May 2022. 

How to apply?

  • Click here to apply for the scholarship. 
  • Candidates should have the following documents: An attested copy of age proof (Aadhaar Card, Birth Certificate, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.), a self-attested copy of parents’ income proof, an attested class 10 mark sheet and an attested class 12 mark sheet. 
  • The last date to apply is 16 October 2022. 
  • For more information, read the official guideline

