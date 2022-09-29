Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Looking for the Perfect Ecofriendly Stay? All-Women Startup Recognised by UN Can Help

ecoplore sustainable tourism led by women

Recognised by UN, women-led travel startup Ecoplore lets you choose from a list of verified eco-friendly hotels and sustainable homestays across India’s tourist destinations.

An increase in eco-conscious travellers has led to a subsequent rise in the popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable homestays, but picking one that combines environmental responsibility with a comfort and a good time can be a tough task. 

Here to make it easy is Ecoplore, an aggregator platform of sustainable eco-stays that assists people in choosing from a range of personally verified homestays and hotels. The booking platform curates a list of eco-hotels in popular tourist destinations across India by directly visiting them.

Founder Prerna Prasad, who chose the field of tourism after working for more than eight years in prominent English news channels, spent the first two years conducting ground research by visiting different eco-friendly hotels and understanding the real meaning of sustainable tourism.

Those homestays, made of mud, wood, bamboo, stone or any locally available material, are chosen based on strict guidelines. A minimum of 33 per cent tree coverage is a must for these hotels. Team Ecoplore also makes sure that the space is plastic free, has a rainwater harvesting system, bio compost, and a waste management system.

There are a total of 1,500 employees for Ecoplore who personally visit and verify each location. Safety, hygiene and comfort of the guests are ensured as well. 

Ecoplore won the Outlook Responsible Tourism Award in 2019 and has been recognised by the United Nations. Their wish is to expand all over the world and bring all eco spaces under one roof. 

The mission of this all-women led team is to reduce carbon footprints on vacation. 

Want to travel responsibly? Here’s how Ecoplore is making it possible:

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_ps_-_poster_image_11zon

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 10 Facts About The Powerful Chola Dynasty
WS - Lata Mangeshkar - Poster Image

Rare Pics of Lata Mangeshkar: The Legend Whose Voice Transcends Generations
WS - 10 Scientists - Poster Image

10 Scientists Who Made India Proud With Their Incredible Breakthroughs
ws_-_turban_ias_lady_-_poster_image

IAS Officer Shares Important Tips on Cracking UPSC CSE Without Coaching

Farmer’s Exotic Food Forest has 1300 Plants Like Rambutan & Blue Bananas
ws_-_4_upsc_siblings_-_poster_image

These 4 Siblings Have all Cracked UPSC CSE
ws_-_street_food_map_-_poster_image

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes (Copy)
ws_-_engineer_modern_india_-_poster_image

10 Engineers of Modern India Who Made us Proud With Their Brilliance
sustainable living (1)

8 Indian Household Habits That Can Teach The World About Sustainable Living
WS - Ria Dabi - Poster Image

UPSC Topper Ria Dabi Shares How to Prepare Current Affairs for CSE
ws_-_haan_doobey_haan_doobey_-_poster

Car Damaged in The Bengaluru Rains? Here’s What You Can Do
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement