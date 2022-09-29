Looking for the Perfect Ecofriendly Stay? All-Women Startup Recognised by UN Can Help

An increase in eco-conscious travellers has led to a subsequent rise in the popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable homestays, but picking one that combines environmental responsibility with a comfort and a good time can be a tough task.

Here to make it easy is Ecoplore, an aggregator platform of sustainable eco-stays that assists people in choosing from a range of personally verified homestays and hotels. The booking platform curates a list of eco-hotels in popular tourist destinations across India by directly visiting them.

Founder Prerna Prasad, who chose the field of tourism after working for more than eight years in prominent English news channels, spent the first two years conducting ground research by visiting different eco-friendly hotels and understanding the real meaning of sustainable tourism.

Those homestays, made of mud, wood, bamboo, stone or any locally available material, are chosen based on strict guidelines. A minimum of 33 per cent tree coverage is a must for these hotels. Team Ecoplore also makes sure that the space is plastic free, has a rainwater harvesting system, bio compost, and a waste management system.

There are a total of 1,500 employees for Ecoplore who personally visit and verify each location. Safety, hygiene and comfort of the guests are ensured as well.

Ecoplore won the Outlook Responsible Tourism Award in 2019 and has been recognised by the United Nations. Their wish is to expand all over the world and bring all eco spaces under one roof.

The mission of this all-women led team is to reduce carbon footprints on vacation.

Want to travel responsibly? Here’s how Ecoplore is making it possible: