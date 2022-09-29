IIT-B Announces Innovation Contest; Winners To Get Rs 1 Crore Seed Funding

IIT-Bombay’s e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC) for 2022-23 is underway. Funded by the Ministry of Education and hosted by the CSE Department of IIT Bombay, the challenge seeks solutions for inclusive urban infrastructure.

This year’s eYIC themes are Sustainable and Advanced Technologies for Helping ‘Urban Inclusivity’ and ‘Agriculture’. According to a statement by the institute, “Inclusivity here caters to Persons with Disabilities (PWD), who constitute almost 2.2 per cent of our population, that is 30 million people, but have to lag behind due to less inclusive urban spaces”.

The winning teams will receive a seed prize of Rs 1 crore and an opportunity to incubate their idea. Prizes worth Rs 25 lakh can be won.

The challenge is divided into four stages.

Stage 1 is a training sprint, which familiarises participants with the theme and trains them. Stage 2 is a prototyping sprint where teams work under e-Yantra mentors to build a prototype of their proposed solution. Stage 3 is an innovation sprint where e-Yantra helps develop a pitch to the IIT-Bombay incubator SINE. Stage 4 is an implementation sprint, where teams refine their proof-of-concept (PoC) under the guidance of e-Yantra mentors.

Professor Kavi Arya, Department of Computer Science, IIT Bombay said, “The e-Yantra Innovation Challenge brings young minds together to work on real problems to seek solutions for building a better tomorrow. Majority of the students have skills but don’t know which problems to solve nor how to solve them. For that, e-Yantra engages participants in immersive learning on thematic areas where experts help them articulate relevant problems they could solve. This year is a watershed moment for us as we engage with youth to help us forge a better future with more inclusive urban living spaces to create a better life for all.”

Launched in 2014, the eYIC is in its ninth year. It trains students through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), encourages a startup culture, and provides participants with an Incubation Platform. On an average, 2,000 students participate in this challenge every year.

Registration can be done till 30 September, 2022 on https://eyic.e-yantra.org/.

Sources

‘IIT Bombay Introduces e-Yantra Innovation Challenge; Winners To Get Rs 1 Crore Of Seed Funding’ by Arnab Mitra for NDTV, Published on 13 September 2022.

Edited by Divya Sethu