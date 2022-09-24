At 65, Kerala’s Narayani Teacher Walks 25 KM Everyday For Her Students

For the last 50 years, Narayani teacher has been walking 25 km every day to impart education to generations of students in Kerala’s Kasaragod. This is the story of her extraordinary journey.

What is more important than education? Kasaragod-native K V Narayani would say nothing.

This 65-year-old, fondly known as Narayani teacher, has been walking 25 km everyday to take tuition for children in her area. Her day begins at 4.30 am and she reaches the first house by 6.30 am. From here, she walks to her other students’ houses and returns home by nightfall.

Narayani teacher passed out of Class 10 in 1971 and never attended college. But she knows four languages – English, Malayalam, Hindi and Sanskrit. She began teaching at the age of 15 but never was a school teacher. Within the past 50 years, the sexagenarian has taught more than a 100 students.

“I have also received positive feedback and all my students score good marks,” says the teacher who uses the tuition fee to sustain her livelihood and take care of her bedridden husband.

Narayani says that walking is part of her daily fasting. “I will continue to do both walking and teaching till my health allows,” she says. The teacher continued to take classes during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Cheruvathur-resident and her husband live in a rented house and her biggest desire is to shift to own house.

Watch the extraordinary tale of this teacher: