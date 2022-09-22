Topics

Samsung’s Top 10 for Innovation Contest to Compete For Rs 1 Cr Grant & IIT Mentorship

Samsung India and IIT Delhi have chosen the top 10 teams in the 16-22 age group for the ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ innovation competition. These are teams with best ideas to solve problems in fields of education, environment, healthcare, and agriculture.

Samsung India has announced the top 10 teams of the inaugural edition of its national education and innovation competition, ‘Solve for Tomorrow’. This programme is aimed at honing innovators amongst India’s Gen Z.

Present in 30 countries, this competition is Samsung’s global CSR programme that challenges youth innovators to dream, develop, and build real-world solutions to drive positive social change. The programme had invited applications from the age group 16 to 22 across the country. 

Over 18,000 entries were received. 

These Gen Z innovators had to present ideas for a new product or service that could solve a real-world problem in education, environment, healthcare or agriculture.

Of these entries, 118 participants attended a three-day design thinking boot camp and pitch event, which was conducted by FITT and Samsung at the IIT Delhi campus.

The top 10 teams were chosen on their ideas in the areas of environmental conservation, making healthcare more accessible to the less privileged, menstrual hygiene for rural women, and stress management.

Now, these teams will hone their skills with the help of Samsung and FITT, IIT Delhi.

They will get help in developing their prototypes. These 10 teams will also feature in a TV series.

“A platform like Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow is a stepping stone in building a community of young innovators. The innovation ecosystem in India requires a major push and Solve for Tomorrow is just that platform. Indian youth has the capability and the intent to enable change and we are certain that together with Samsung, we will be able to drive that change for the betterment of society,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

The top three teams will be chosen for a Grand Finale in New Delhi in November. For the top three winning teams, Samsung will offer a total of up to Rs 1 crore in grants.

“We are absolutely delighted to see a variety of transformational ideas from these young participants. What warms our hearts more is that they come from diverse backgrounds, from every nook and corner of India. A silent revolution is taking place in India today with the rise of an innovation ecosystem, and Gen Z is at the forefront of it. Solve for Tomorrow, our flagship CSR program, will continue to mentor and support young minds who are trying to transform the lives of people around them,” said Partha Ghosh, Head, CSR, Samsung India.

With the grant, winners will be allowed to work with mentors from IIT Delhi for six months and will also get access to the incubation centre at the campus. During these months, they will work on their ideas and take them to the stage where they can seek consumer validation for their prototypes.

Sources:

PTI News

Edited by Yoshita Rao

