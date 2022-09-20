Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Govt & Meta Launch Accelerator Programme With 20 Lakh Grant for Early-Stage Startups

Govt & Meta Launch Startup Programme

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) has launched a startup programme with Meta to help early-stage startups in Extended Reality (XR) technology. Those selected will receive a grant and mentorship by experts.

The Government’s MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) has launched a startup programme in collaboration with Meta to help early-stage startups in the Extended Reality (XR) technology space. XR includes Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR).

The programme aims to accelerate India’s contribution towards building the foundations of the metaverse and nurturing the development of XR technologies in the country. It will encourage innovators in sectors like Education, Healthcare, Gaming and Entertainment, Agritech & Climate Action, and Tourism & Sustainability. 

The XR Startup Program, launched on 13 September, includes an Accelerator and a Grand Challenge. Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is an important step in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of making the next 10 years as India’s ‘Techade’.

“The PM’s vision was that India would move from being a consumer of technologies to being a producer and architect of emerging and future technologies. Immersive technologies like XR have the power to transform the digital landscape and can have significant economic benefits for the country,” said Chandrasekhar. 

Programme to support 40 early-stage startups

The Accelerator will nurture and foster 40 early-stage startups through a six-month programme. Each startup will get a grant of Rs 20 lakh, mentorship by industry experts and researchers, and opportunities to participate and present at relevant industry events.

The Grand Challenge will help these innovators develop their products from the R&D phase to Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). Eighty shortlisted innovators will attend a bootcamp. Of these, 16 will be given further grants of Rs 20 lakh and help to develop their prototypes.

This programme will especially help young startups from Tier II and Tier III cities.

Young Indian startups, especially from Tier II and III cities, will play a significant role in emerging tech areas like Web 3.0, blockchain, AI, metaverse etc, and will shape the future of technology and the internet for India and the world,” added Chandrasekhar. 

“India is one of the most vibrant markets due to its tech talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and fast growing startup ecosystem. Technologists from Tier 2 or 3 cities in India will shape the future of Metaverse,” said Joel Kaplan, vice president, Global Policy, Meta. 

According to a recent study by Analysis Group, the metaverse could contribute 4.6% or an equivalent of $240 billion to India’s GDP by 2031.

“India will play a pivotal role in defining future technologies. Decisions and investments made here in India now shape global discussions on how technology can deliver more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people. It is critical that we help to create an ecosystem that will enable India’s tech startups and innovators to build the foundations of the metaverse,” Kaplan added. 

The MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), launched in May 2019, aims to serve as an integrating platform for startups and incubators. According to the government, it has supported more than 3,000 startups and plans to enable more than 10,000 in the next three to five years.

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sources

MeitY Startup Hub

‘MeitY, Meta join hands to nurture 40 Indian startups in extended reality’ Published on 13 September, 2022 Courtesy Economic Times

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_4_upsc_siblings_-_poster_image

These 4 Siblings Have all Cracked UPSC CSE
ws_-_street_food_map_-_poster_image

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes (Copy)
ws_-_engineer_modern_india_-_poster_image

10 Engineers of Modern India Who Made us Proud With Their Brilliance
sustainable living (1)

8 Indian Household Habits That Can Teach The World About Sustainable Living
WS - Ria Dabi - Poster Image

UPSC Topper Ria Dabi Shares How to Prepare Current Affairs for CSE
ws_-_haan_doobey_haan_doobey_-_poster

Car Damaged in The Bengaluru Rains? Here’s What You Can Do
literacy (1)_11zon

Leading in Literacy: Indian Villages & Districts Showing the Way Forward
ws_-_8_legendary_teachers_-_poster_image

Indian History: 8 Legendary Teachers You Should Know About
madhur (1)_11zon

Madhur Jaffrey, the Icon Who Broke Stereotypes About Desi Food in the West
cervical cancer (1)

CERVAVAC: India’s First Indigenously Developed Vaccine For Cervical Cancer Prevention

‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Among Children in India; What We Know So Far
X
X
 