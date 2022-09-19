What Next After Goa? 10 Secluded, Scenic Beaches in India For A Perfect Vacation

Some of the best seashores in India are scenic secrets.

The country’s coastline has quite a few serene seaside destinations that are beautiful yet hidden from the masses.

Here are some of the best among them for a perfect seashore getaway.

1. Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep

Minicoy beach | Photo credit: Vic_Kru_J | Travel Bloggers (@map.camera.travel on Instagram)

The southernmost and the second largest island in Lakshadweep, the Minicoy is a picturesque beauty. The island in the shape of a crescent has one of the largest lagoons among the Lakshadweep group of islands. The white sandy beaches set along the crystal clear and blue waters of the Arabian sea and the green coconut groves lining them makes for an unforgettable getaway. Besides, the beautiful coral reefs and the sapphire lagoon add to the charm of the quiet and calming aura of the location.

Those visiting the island can get a breathtaking view of the region from the Minicoy Lighthouse built during the British era.

The island is also a perfect location for water sports and offers many such as scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, kayaking, water skiing, and so on. Besides, there are other interesting activities like glass-bottom boat rides and fishing.

How to reach: The nearest airport from Minicoy is the Agatti airport which has regular flights from Kochi airport. There are no direct flights from metro cities. One can also board passenger ships that move between Kochi and Lakshadweep.

2. Ottinene beach, Karnataka

Ottinene beach | Photo credit: Amith Sreedhar (@amithsreedhar on Instagram)

A scenic beach in the Udupi district of Karnataka, the Ottinene beach came into the limelight due to the presence of an elevated cliff that provides the best views of the beach. Another major attraction is the estuary created by the Sumana river that joins the Arabian Sea at Ottinene.

Going for a long walk on the Ottinene beach, and witnessing a mesmerising sunset, makes anyone fall in love with the destination instantly.

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Mangaluru airport, at a distance of 123 km. The Mookambika road Byndoor railway station is just 4 km from the beach.

3. Gopalpur, Odisha

Located in the district of Ganjam in Odisha, the Gopalpur beach is a long sandy beach situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. Famous for its lovely beach and natural scenery, the Gopalpur beach is an ideal choice for anyone who enjoys water sports.

The secluded and lovely beach, less explored by tourists, is also one of the cleanest in the country. As the beach is East facing, both the sunrise as well as the sunsets are spectacular. A visit to this magnificent beach would be rejuvenating for anyone who needs a break from the daily hassle.

How to reach: The nearest airport is at Bhubaneswar at a distance of 80 km and the nearest railway station is Berhampur on the Howrah-Chennai line of the Southeastern Railway. One can take trains to Kolkata and Chennai from here.

4. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Tarkali Beach | Photo credit: Vaibhav Patil (@patils_perspective on Instagram)

A long and quiet beach in the village of Tarkali is one of the most gorgeous beaches in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Known for its white sand, clear blue waters and surrounded by suru (casuarina) trees, the Tarkarli beach is an ideal destination for a peaceful break. Another major attraction is the presence of Karli backwaters that extend from Tarkarli to Kudal. This long and narrow stretch of beach is also a paradise for water sports enthusiasts and famed for activities like scuba diving.

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Kudal, which is around 45 km away from Tarkarli, and the nearest airport is the Dabolim Airport in Goa.

5. Kizhunna – Ezhara beach, Kerala

Kizhunna beach | Photo credit: Sharath Krishnan PK (@sharath_krishnan_appu on Instagram)

Located in the Kannur district of Kerala, Kizhunna and Ezhara are twin beaches that are one of the most beautiful and secluded beaches in the state. Around 11 km from Kannur, these crimson-sand beaches lie side by side beside the serene waters of the Arabian Sea.

The coconut-fringed seashore dotted with rocks also has several cliffs adding to the alluring charm of these beaches. As they are lesser explored by people, these beaches make a perfect spot for those looking for a calming and relaxing experience. These long beaches also have facilities for cycling. The best time to visit these beaches is in the evening to witness a glorious sunset.

How to reach: The Kannur railway station is just 11 km away from the beaches and the nearest airport is the Kannur International Airport at a distance of 26 km.

6. Henry’s Island, West Bengal

Henry’s island | Photo credit: Sounak Dutta (@duttasounak7 on Instagram)

Situated near the Bakkhali village in West Bengal, Henry’s island is famous for its virgin beaches, rich wildlife and mangrove vegetation. An idyllic destination for offbeat travellers, this island is one of the best weekend getaways from the city of Kolkata. Named after a British surveyor, who explored the island in the 19th century, Henry’s Island is one of the many islands that form the Ganga Brahmaputra delta, the largest in the world.

Those visiting the islands can spend time lazing on the beach, going for walks and spotting wildlife while enjoying the panoramic view of the mangrove forests.

How to reach: The nearest city is Kolkata, and one can take a train from Kolkata railway station to Namkhana railway station, which is located around 25 km from Henry’s island. The nearest airport is in Kolkata, which is located at a distance of around 125 km.

7. Marari beach, Kerala

Marari beach | Photo credit: Jithin David (@jithin_david on Instagram)

The Marari beach, situated in the Alappuzha district of Kerala is one of the secluded and little-known beach destinations in God’s Own Country. The coconut palms lining the golden sand beach and the natural scenery around will fascinate any beach lover. The sound of the waves lashing against the shores creates a deep sense of peace away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

One can go for a stroll on the beach and interact with the local fisherfolk to understand the coastal village life.

How to reach: Kochi airport lies at a distance of 71 km from the beach, and the nearest railway station is the Alappuzha railway station, at a distance of around 16 km.

8. Tharangambadi beach, Tamil Nadu

Tharangambadi beach | Photo credit: Gowtham (@gowthamite on Instagram)

Tharangambadi, also known as Tranquebar, a small coastal town in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu was once one of the oldest Danish settlements in India. Located at the confluence of the Kaveri river and the Bay of Bengal, the town is noted for its serene beaches and rich architectural heritage. Identified as one of the most Ozone-rich beaches in the world, the beach is also famous for housing the Dansborg fort, locally called Danish Fort, built during the 1600s.

How to reach: Trichy is the nearest airport at a distance of around 166 km and the nearest railway stations are at Nagapattinam and Chidambaram.

9. Mandarmani beach, West Bengal

A small beach town near Kolkata, Mandarmani is appreciated for its scenic beauty and sandy beaches with the potential to transform into a top-notch tourist destination. Also one of the longest motorable beaches in the country, with a 13 km long stretch, this beach is fit for both adventure lovers as well as for those longing for some time to relax. The waters at Mandarmani are clear and the view of the sea is extremely calming.

How to reach: The nearest railway station is in Digha, at a distance of 30 km, and the nearest airport is the Kolkata airport which is at a distance of 180 km.

10. Kavvayi Island, Kerala

Kavil Pattanam, currently known as Kavvayi, is a beautiful island spread over the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala. Once a hub of spices and gems trade, Kavvayi even found a place in the travel writings of scholars and explorers such as Battuta and Marco Polo.

The destination is also special as the beach and backwaters stand hand in hand. The narrow strip of land between vast Valiyaparamba backwaters and Kavvayi beach would look like an emerald necklace. A trip to Kavvayi promises a tranquil and relaxing experience for everyone.

How to reach: The nearest railway station is the Payyanur railway station, at a distance of just 3 km from Kavvayi. The nearest airports are Kannur, Mangalore, and Kozhikode.

Sources:

Ottinene Beach by Karnataka Tourism.

Kizhunna – Ezhara Beach by Kerala Tourism.

Gopalpur Beach Odisha, published by Tour my India.

Kolkata To Henry’s Island – Amid Pristine Beaches And Rich Wildlife, by Akash Singh; published by Native Planet on 4 September 2022.

TARKARLI TOURISM, published by India. com.

Been to Minicoy Island yet?, published by Time of India on 22 March 2020.

Mandarmani beach by West Bengal Tourism.

All You Need To Know About The Marari Beach In Kerala, by Gustasp and Jesroo Irani; published by Travel and Leisure India on 4 April 2021.

Edited by Yoshita Rao