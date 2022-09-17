Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

How to Become an ‘Official’ Plant Parent? Kolkata Youth Inspires People to Adopt Plants

Adopt a Tree

Filmmaker Somanth Ghosh runs 'Brikkho Foundation', a unique initiative through which people can adopt plants and plant more trees.

A year ago, while conducting research to shoot a documentary for the forest department, filmmaker Somnath Ghosh realised the decreasing forest cover in India. 

The youngster then decided to plant as many tree saplings as possible. But taking care of each plant became a task and that’s when he came up with a plan to let ‘people adopt plants’. 

The founder-director Somnath describes the foundation as an ‘orphanage home for trees’. 

Brikkho Foundation was thus formed as a community of plant parents and nature lovers. Under the ‘adopt a tree’ initiative, people can select a plant of their choice and name them too. It can be planted on the property of the Brikkho Foundation by paying a small fee. 

Additionally, the plant parents can visit their ‘kids’ anytime based on their schedule.

To date, the foundation has 100 plant parents and more than 105 plants have been grown. 

“It’s rather tragic that we are disregarding our duty towards Mother Earth. The natural refinement of the planet is only possible by the columns of green trees,” reads their website.

Watch to know more about this unique initiative:

Edited by Yoshita Rao

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_street_food_map_-_poster_image

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes (Copy)
ws_-_engineer_modern_india_-_poster_image

10 Engineers of Modern India Who Made us Proud With Their Brilliance
sustainable living (1)

8 Indian Household Habits That Can Teach The World About Sustainable Living
WS - Ria Dabi - Poster Image

UPSC Topper Ria Dabi Shares How to Prepare Current Affairs for CSE
ws_-_haan_doobey_haan_doobey_-_poster

Car Damaged in The Bengaluru Rains? Here’s What You Can Do
literacy (1)_11zon

Leading in Literacy: Indian Villages & Districts Showing the Way Forward
ws_-_8_legendary_teachers_-_poster_image

Indian History: 8 Legendary Teachers You Should Know About
madhur (1)_11zon

Madhur Jaffrey, the Icon Who Broke Stereotypes About Desi Food in the West
cervical cancer (1)

CERVAVAC: India’s First Indigenously Developed Vaccine For Cervical Cancer Prevention

‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Among Children in India; What We Know So Far
ws_-_anna_mani_-_poster_image

India’s Weather Woman: Anna Mani’s Feats Get Google Doodle Tribute
X
X
 