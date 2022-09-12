Topics

Life on The Go: Couple Converts Van Into Home On Wheels With 2 Kids & 3 Dogs

Couple Designs Own Caravan

For the past 20 years, Ruchi and Deepak Pandey have been travelling across the nation in their caravan with their two kids and three dogs.

Around 20 years ago, when Ruchi and Deepak Pandey first met in their college in Dehradun, the youngsters not only shared their love for each other but a healthy interest in travelling. From wandering around the city in a Tata Indica to modifying a traveller’s vehicle into a caravan, their love for adventure has only increased exponentially.

The couple, now in their 40s, have two kids and three dogs who also accompany them on trips.

The idea of setting up a caravan struck them when the pandemic restricted movement. The travel junkies were reluctant to take a room or eat out during their trips post-COVID-19. So they came up with a one-stop solution.

They bought The Force Traveller and with the help of online videos, converted it into a caravan. The vehicle is all set with a kitchen, bathroom, two huge beds, storage space, air conditioner, solar panels and water tank. They are now able to save a lot of money and enjoy each trip with the whole family.

They have travelled to Leh and Ladakh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat in this 100 sq ft spaced vehicle. They aspire to visit 40 countries in the caravan.

Ruchi says, “Since our van is self-sufficient, we don’t need to step out and set up a camp. We also have cameras on the van.”

Watch their ‘life-on-wheels’:

Edited by Yoshita Rao

