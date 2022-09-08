Topics

IIT Madras Offers AI in Social Good Fellowship With Salary up to Rs 18 Lakh

A view of IIT Madras logo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) in partnership with the Narayanan Family Foundation is offering fellowships in Artificial Intelligence for social good.

The objective of this fellowship is to attract early career AI researchers with exceptional promise to RBCDSAI and IIT Madras.

RBCDSAI was founded in August 2017 with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It works with central, state and local governments besides industry and clinical sector, among many others, to gain transformative insights and actionable steps to make a credible impact on the relevant stakeholders.

The objective of this fellowship is to attract early career AI researchers with exceptional promise to RBCDSAI and IIT Madras.

Things to know:

  • The fellowship is open to researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.
  • Candidates with a PhD or early career researchers with exceptional academic qualifications in the following or related domains can apply.
  1. Computer science
  2. Computational and data sciences
  3. Biomedical sciences
  4. Management
  5. Finance or any branch of engineering.
  • This fellowship is not the same as the Post Baccalaureate Fellowship of RBCDSAI.
  • The selected fellows will receive a salary between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, depending on the experience for a non-renewable term of 3 years.
  • Those selected will also be eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs 30 lakhs.
  • The fellows are expected to conduct their independent research under the mentorship of the centre in the area of AI for social good.
  • The fellows will also have access to high-end computing infrastructure and datasets at RBCDSAI.

How to apply:

  • Interested candidates can click here to access the google form.
  • Candidates have to fill in their details and educational qualifications.
  • Candidates are required to add links to open source contributions and upload their curriculum vitae and pdfs of three publications.
  • Candidates must also upload the proposed research statement in the field of artificial intelligence for social good in pdf format.

Applicants seeking additional information can write to nf3@rbcdsai.org.

Edited by Yoshita Rao

