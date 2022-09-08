NEET Results 2022: Meet The Top 3 Rankers; Check Out What Worked For Them

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results which were conducted among 18.72 lakh students on 17 July 2022. A total of 9.93 lakh students qualified for this year’s exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 56.28, almost the same as last year.

Tanishka from Haryana secured the first rank in NEET by scoring 715 out of 720 marks or 99.99 per cent. Though she scored the same score as three other candidates this year, the NTA decided to award the first rank to Tanishka after deploying its new tie-breaker policy. The other three who scored the same marks were awarded second, third and fourth ranks. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra secured the second rank and Karnataka’s Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe secured third and fourth ranks respectively.

Here’s a little background about the first three rank holders of the NEET 2022 exams:

1. Tanishka

Hailing from a middle-class family in Haryana’s Narnaul, Tanishka bagged the first rank after pursuing her NEET exam studies at a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan. She had also appeared for JEE Main 2022 exam in which she scored 99.50 per cent.

Her parents, Krishna Kumar and Sarita Kumari are both teachers at government schools and according to her, they have been her pillar of support throughout her journey towards success.

Talking to the media, Tanishka says that she used to spend around six to seven hours on self-study other than school and coaching classes and took weekly and monthly mock tests. She says a NEET aspirant should prepare for the exam right from the first day and it is also essential to make sure that all the key concepts are clear.

Tanishka aspires to be a doctor as she feels that the profession would allow her to help those in need. “I want to specialise in cardio, neuro or oncology,” she told PTI, adding that she is interested in pursuing MBBS from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

2. Vatsa Ashish Batra

Vatsa Batra (Photo credit: Aakash Byju’s)

Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi secured second rank for the NEET exams. He says that to succeed in NEET, one requires to work hard and consistency is the key. He also points out that error analysis has helped him in understanding his mistakes and correcting them in future.

Though his parents have always supported him, he says that it was his elder brother, a third-year MBBS student, who motivated him towards cracking the exam. “I would study for one and a half hour intervals followed by 15 to 20 minutes of break. I would meditate every day which helped me calm down and beat the stress during the exams,” he says while in conversation with a YouTube channel.

3. Hrishikesh N. Gangule

Hrishikesh N Gangule (Photo credit: Aakash Byju’s)

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule was the third topper in the NEET all-India rank list and first in the state of Karnataka. While speaking to a YouTube channel, he says that he aspired to be a doctor ever since he was a nine-year-old boy.

Hrishikesh’s parents who are both software engineers supported him throughout the journey to pursue his dreams. According to him, studying on a regular basis without procrastinating helped him a lot in preparing for the exams. Besides, he made sure that all the concepts were clear.

“NEET is an exam where you are testing both your knowledge and mental stability. Therefore it is important to prepare confidently and to be very clear about how much you are learning and what you are learning,” Hrishikesh said.

Edited by Yoshita Rao

