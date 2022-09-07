IIT Madras Offers Executive MBA Programme for Mid-Career Working Professionals

The Department of Management Studies from IIT, Madras is inviting applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) Degree programme.

Things to know:

· This programme is designed for mid-career working professionals.

· The two-year programme has a rigorous yet practice-oriented curriculum.

· It has been designed in sync with industry requirements in domains like the digital economy and global strategy.

· This programme will also offer exposure to social media and internet marketing.

· Classes will be conducted every alternate weekend (Saturday/Sunday).

· There will be a classroom contact programme that allows for a good work-life balance.

· During the programme you will have to work on three projects that apply theory to live business problems.

· The course fee is Rs 13 lakh (for Indian nationals).

· The fee can be paid in four instalments, amounting to Rs 3.25 lakh per semester.

· If you wish to avail an education loan, there is a partnership with the Bank of Baroda for the same.

· Online applications for admission started on 5 September 2022.

· The selection process will take place in November 2022.

· Results will be announced in December 2022.

· Classes will commence in January 2023.

· Please note the last date by which you can apply for this programme is 10 October 2022.

Programme structure:

Apply now!

· This is a 24-month degree executive MBA programme.

· There will be 30 courses conducted during this period.

· Participants will have to submit three capstone projects throughout the programme.

Who can apply:

· Those with a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a score of 60 per cent and above can apply.

· There is a minimum three-year work experience after completion of a Bachelor’s degree that is required to apply.

To check the official website, click here.

If you wish to reach out to the programme coordinators and get more information, you can reach out via +91 – 9840572328 / +91 – 044-2257 5558 or e-mail: emba@iitm.ac.in.

