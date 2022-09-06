Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

‘On My Way to Be an Astronaut’: Kerala Girl May Be Next Indian Woman To Fly To Space

Aathira P

Hailing from Kerala, Canada-based space entrepreneur Aathira Preetharani has been selected for Project Possum, an astronaut training programme by the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences.

Aathira Preetharani, a space entrepreneur in Canada, originally from Kerala, has been selected by the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) to pursue Astronautics. After finishing the programme, Aathira may become the third Indian-origin woman astronaut after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams to fly to space.  

The 24-year-old identifies as queer and her love for fighter jets and rockets began at the age of six.

Growing up in Thiruvananthapuram, she learned more about space through Aastro, an amateur astronomers’ society in the city. She also met her future husband Gokul, at Aastro. 

Aathira was selected under Project PoSSUM, an aeronomy research programme.

She excitedly wrote in a LinkedIn post, “On my way to being an astronaut!”

Aathira Preetharani may be the next Indian woman to fly to space.
Aathira Preetharani is part of an astronaut training programme. Image: Aathira P/ Linkedin

“PoSSUM trains people to become citizen astronauts so that you do not remain a mere passenger when you go out to space but can also carry out valuable research activities,” said Aathira to The New Indian Express.

Before joining the program at Florida Tech, USA, Aathira is honing her skills as a fighter pilot. In a LinkedIn post last week, she shared the experience of flying a fighter jet for the first time. 

“I was an obsessed kid growing up. Obsessed with fighter jets and rockets while all my classmates had more interesting things to share and find common ground on. The obsession meant long breaks spent at the library instead of playing with my classmates and getting bullied despite being the school leader. The fighter jets and rockets were a solace. So, I began planning on becoming a fighter pilot and working on sending things to space (spoiler alert: I am working on both right now!),” said Aathira in the post.

Since the Indian airforce had not yet inducted women fighter pilots, young Aathira decided to move to Canada and fly fighter jets. She moved to Canada for undergraduate studies on a scholarship and started saving up for flying lessons. 

She said that as a neurodiverse, queer immigrant, she found it hard to get medical support.

After two years of hardship, she got cleared to fly a fighter jet.

Aathira Preetharani
Aathira Preetharani runs a space company called ExoGeo Aerospace Inc. Image: Aathira P/ Linkedin

She also runs a space company called ExoGeo Aerospace Inc, which is working toward reducing the space debris problem that the industry faces. They are also developing ways to make space travel sustainable.

“A lot of countries are reaching out to startups like ours for ways to map the space debris and find a solution to address it. Our company would be designing, manufacturing and sending up the space tugs for the purpose,” said Aathira to The New Indian Express.

Sources

‘Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin women astronauts’ by Sovi Vidyadharan for The New Indian Express, Published on 11 August, 2022

Aathira P; LinkedIn

Edited by Yoshita Rao

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_8_legendary_teachers_-_poster_image

Indian History: 8 Legendary Teachers You Should Know About
madhur (1)_11zon

Madhur Jaffrey, the Icon Who Broke Stereotypes About Desi Food in the West
cervical cancer (1)

CERVAVAC: India’s First Indigenously Developed Vaccine For Cervical Cancer Prevention

‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Among Children in India; What We Know So Far
ws_-_anna_mani_-_poster_image

India’s Weather Woman: Anna Mani’s Feats Get Google Doodle Tribute
UPSC CSE Essay writing tips

Writing Powerful Essay to Clear UPSC CSE: Experts & IAS Officer Share Tips
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
X
X
 