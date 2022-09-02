‘Aiming for 100% Recycling’: Meet the Team Managing Noida Twin Tower Demolition Debris

On Sunday, the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were demolished in just 12 seconds. Thousands gathered to view the demolition, which left behind a mountain of debris — estimated at 30,000 tonnes Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

Re Sustainability Limited (previously Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited) has been tasked with processing this waste at its facility in Noida. The company is expected to do this in three months.

Re Sustainability Limited (RE), a Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR)-backed company, provides comprehensive environment management services.

It works with various kinds of waste, including hazardous, municipal, and biomedical waste; construction waste; and e-waste, as well as wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste. It also offers environmental solutions such as remediation, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETPs), and wastewater treatment.

The 25-year-old company has 85 operating plants across India and 11 other countries like Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania, and USA. They employ 20,000 people and have 50,000 clients.

What happens to the waste?

The Re Sustainability Plant in Noida. Image: Re Sustainability

Of the 30,000 tonnes of waste from the towers, RE would be processing 300 tonnes daily in its Noida plant, says Masood Mallick, CEO.

Speaking to The Better India, he also noted that the goal behind any construction waste is 100 per cent recycling.

“Our aim is to ensure that every kilogram of material that comes into the plant should become an eco-friendly product. We are aiming at 100 per cent waste recycling with the Supertech waste too. Once it comes to our plant, it is segregated and crushed. There are various methods of crushing, and then we process it by two methods — dry and wet,” he explains.

He also says that the entire process is completely automated and digitally controlled.

The processed material is used to make five categories of finished products, which include sand, aggregates, paver blocks, tiles, and pre-cast concrete products.

Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability Limited. Image: Re Sustainability

“Our idea is to ensure that all waste material goes back into society as a resource. Everything we make using this processed waste is used in construction. We make coarse and fine sand, three variants of aggregates, 10 mm, 20 mm, and 40 mm, paver blocks, tiles, and various pre-cast concrete blocks. All these recycled products can be used in construction, and we sell them at a lower cost than virgin products,” he says.

Mallick says that RE is the only authorised facility for recycling C&D waste in Noida. They have a public-private partnership (PPP) with Noida authority for processing all such waste.

He also explained that while the company can process 300 tonnes a day, the work can be completed earlier if they work in two or more shifts.

RE has been involved in big-ticket projects earlier as well. Mallick says that they handled the C&D waste of the Telangana Secretariat complex in 2020. The recycled products processed from this waste were used for the redevelopment of the secretariat.

“With this Supertech Towers project, we want to give a message to the world. We want to ensure that every waste material goes back into society. We reimagine a world without waste, and everything becomes a resource. Our business is a privilege for us,” adds Mallick.

Edited by Divya Sethu, Feature Image: Shutterstock