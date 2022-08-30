Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

DRDO CEPTAM Opens Job Vacancies for Technical Roles, Salary Up To Rs 112400

Vacancies for scientists

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is inviting candidates from across the country for its recruitment drive.

The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM)–the corporate wing of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with an independent administration–is inviting applicants for 1,901 senior technical assistant and technician vacancies. 

The openings are across the country and eligible candidates are advised to apply soon.

Things to know:

  • There are 1,075 vacancies for the senior technical assistant B category and 826 for technician A category and vacancies.
  • For the technical assistant role, those with a bachelor’s degree in science, diploma in engineering or technology or computer science or allied subjects can apply. Automobile, civil, electrical, electronics, agriculture, botany and chemistry are some of the eligible subjects.
  • For the role of a technician, class 10 graduates and ITI degree holders can apply. A degree in carpeting, welding, grinding, automobile works, photography, DTP operation and many others are valid.
  • The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 and 28.
  • Only Indian nationals can apply.
  • A selection test and skill test will be conducted before recruitment.
  • Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 (for technical assistant) and Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 (for technician).
  • For more eligibility information, check the official notification.

How to apply:

  • Visit the official website of DRDO.
  • A detailed advertisement regarding eligibility and experience will be published on or before 3 September 2022.
  • Follow the steps to apply.
  • Upload all necessary documents.
  • Pay the required application fee online and keep a record of it.
  • Upload a passport-size photograph and signature as well.
  • Check the website frequently to know the date of the selection test and skill test.

Important dates:

  • Date of commencement of registration – 3 September 2022
  • Closing date of application – 23 September 2022.

In case of queries, write to helpdesk@ceptam10.com or call 011 – 23882332/33/34, 23819217. 

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 1815
  • like 3457
  • inspired 4516
  • support 6016
  • appreciate 3254

‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Among Children in India; What We Know So Far
ws_-_anna_mani_-_poster_image

India’s Weather Woman: Anna Mani’s Feats Get Google Doodle Tribute
UPSC CSE Essay writing tips

Writing Powerful Essay to Clear UPSC CSE: Experts & IAS Officer Share Tips
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
X
X
 