DRDO CEPTAM Opens Job Vacancies for Technical Roles, Salary Up To Rs 112400

The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM)–the corporate wing of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with an independent administration–is inviting applicants for 1,901 senior technical assistant and technician vacancies.

The openings are across the country and eligible candidates are advised to apply soon.

Things to know:

There are 1,075 vacancies for the senior technical assistant B category and 826 for technician A category and vacancies.

For the technical assistant role, those with a bachelor’s degree in science, diploma in engineering or technology or computer science or allied subjects can apply. Automobile, civil, electrical, electronics, agriculture, botany and chemistry are some of the eligible subjects.

For the role of a technician, class 10 graduates and ITI degree holders can apply. A degree in carpeting, welding, grinding, automobile works, photography, DTP operation and many others are valid.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 and 28.

Only Indian nationals can apply.

A selection test and skill test will be conducted before recruitment.

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 (for technical assistant) and Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 (for technician).

For more eligibility information, check the official notification.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of DRDO.

A detailed advertisement regarding eligibility and experience will be published on or before 3 September 2022.

Follow the steps to apply.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the required application fee online and keep a record of it.

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature as well.

Check the website frequently to know the date of the selection test and skill test.

Date of commencement of registration – 3 September 2022

Closing date of application – 23 September 2022.

In case of queries, write to helpdesk@ceptam10.com or call 011 – 23882332/33/34, 23819217.