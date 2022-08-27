Ahmedabad’s Swanky New Atal Bridge Inspired By Kites: 8 Facts to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bridge, which connects the eastern and western sides of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati riverfront, on Saturday. The 300-metre foot-over bridge will be the cynosure of all eyes during the PM’s two-day Gujarat visit.

The steel bridge, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has a unique design, complete with LED lighting.

It has been inspired by Ahmedabad’s kite festival, Uttarayan.

Here are eight things to know about the Atal Bridge:

The project was approved by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development board on 21 March, 2018 with an estimated budget of Rs 74 crore. The bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. The roof has been made of colourful fabric, signifying the kite festival, while the railing is made of glass and stainless steel. The bridge is 300 metres long and the width varies between 10 to 14 metres. It stands between the Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. Atal Bridge is meant for pedestrians and cyclists. It also has seating arrangements with a spectacular view of the riverfront. It has been designed in an accessible way, so that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways, as well as riverfront promenades. It connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre. According to a Times of India report, the design was selected after a competition, in which STUP consultants from Mumbai won. “P&R [Infraprojects Ltd] was chosen as the contractor. The contractor specialises in steel superstructures, including steel bridges in the Himalayas and in the tough terrains of the Northeast,” an official told Times of India. The bridge looks like a giant fish from an aerial view.

The new iconic Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad is all set to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi today!



PM Modi will address a gathering at the Khadi Utsav programme at Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday evening. He will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj on Sunday.

