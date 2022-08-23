Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Class 12 Dropout Turns Love for Chai Into Steaming Hot Success Of 50 Outlets

Chai Wallah outlet

Faisal Yousaf turned his love for chai into a full-fledged business. Today, The Chai Wallah serves 50 varieties of tea, coffee, juices and snacks at over 50 outlets across Kerala and Karnataka.

A hot steaming cup of chai is a must for most people to start their day. But Faisal Yousaf, 36, turned his love for chai into a business called ‘The Chai Wallah’.

This class 12 dropout brewed success with a franchise of tea carts and over 50 outlets across Kerala and Karnataka. They sell more than 50 varieties of tea, coffee, juices and snacks that cost anywhere between Rs 15 to Rs 80.

Faisal Yousaf Chai Wallah
Faisal Yousaf started The Chai Wallah in 2018. Image: mrchaiwallah/ Instagram

Faisal lost his father at a young age and grew up in an orphanage. After a string of odd jobs, he then started working in marketing and travelled across the country and world for the same.

But his Eureka moment came during one such marketing trip to England. He missed a good cup of masala chai when he was there, and started experimenting and developing his chai blends

“I worked in the food and beverages industry for about 10 years. The Chai Wallah is a product of my four years of research and experimenting,” he says.

On returning to India in 2018, he started The Chai Wallah to serve hygienic cups of freshly brewed artisanal chai. Their bestseller is the Indian masala chai which consists of 12 spices sourced directly from farmers.

Here’s how he brewed success with a cup of tea:

Edited by Yoshita Rao, Image Courtesy thechaiwallah.in/ Instagram

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 8732
  • like 4515
  • inspired 1015
  • support 6779
  • appreciate 1415
ws_-_anna_mani_-_poster_image

India’s Weather Woman: Anna Mani’s Feats Get Google Doodle Tribute
UPSC CSE Essay writing tips

Writing Powerful Essay to Clear UPSC CSE: Experts & IAS Officer Share Tips
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
ws_-_book_lady

Famous Book Markets in India Every Bookworm Must Visit Atleast Once
X
X
 