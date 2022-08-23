Class 12 Dropout Turns Love for Chai Into Steaming Hot Success Of 50 Outlets

A hot steaming cup of chai is a must for most people to start their day. But Faisal Yousaf, 36, turned his love for chai into a business called ‘The Chai Wallah’.

This class 12 dropout brewed success with a franchise of tea carts and over 50 outlets across Kerala and Karnataka. They sell more than 50 varieties of tea, coffee, juices and snacks that cost anywhere between Rs 15 to Rs 80.

Faisal Yousaf started The Chai Wallah in 2018. Image: mrchaiwallah/ Instagram

Faisal lost his father at a young age and grew up in an orphanage. After a string of odd jobs, he then started working in marketing and travelled across the country and world for the same.

But his Eureka moment came during one such marketing trip to England. He missed a good cup of masala chai when he was there, and started experimenting and developing his chai blends.

“I worked in the food and beverages industry for about 10 years. The Chai Wallah is a product of my four years of research and experimenting,” he says.

On returning to India in 2018, he started The Chai Wallah to serve hygienic cups of freshly brewed artisanal chai. Their bestseller is the Indian masala chai which consists of 12 spices sourced directly from farmers.

Here’s how he brewed success with a cup of tea:

Edited by Yoshita Rao, Image Courtesy thechaiwallah.in/ Instagram