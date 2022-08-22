AIIMS Patna is Recruiting for 173 Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 2,20,400

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna is inviting applications for faculty positions in the campus under multiple disciplines. A total of 173 vacancies are available for the roles of professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor.

Things to know:

The number of vacancies for the post are as follows:

– Professor: 43

– Additional professor: 36

– Associate professor: 47

– Assistant professor: 47

The openings are in 41 different disciplines including anatomy, biochemistry, dermatology, general surgery, neonatology, and ophthalmology.

The maximum age limit is 58 for the posts of professor and additional professor, and 50 for associate professor and assistant professor.

The applicants must have a master’s degree in the specialty branch — Medicinae Doctor (MD)/ Magister Surgery (MS)/ Doctor Medicinae (DM)/ Magister Chirurgiae (MCh).

A six/ three/ one years teaching and/ or research experience is necessary based on the post being applied.

The application fee is Rs 1,500, which is non-refundable.

Selected personnel can earn salaries ranging between Rs Rs 1,01,500 and Rs 2,20,400.

For additional information regarding experience, application fee for each category, and salary, refer to the official notification.

Period of probation for all faculty posts will be two years.

How to apply:

Log in to the official website of AIIMS Patna.

Read the instructions as per the official notification and proceed with the online application.

Upload all documents and pay the application fee.

After applying online, the hard copy of the same, along with required self-attested copies of documents, photo, signature, and payment receipt, are to be sent via post to:

Office Executive Director, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna (Bihar), 801507.

The direct interview for the posting will be held in AIIMS, Patna.

Date of commencement of application – 20 August 2022

Last date for applying – 19 September 2022 and 31 December 2022 (two cut-off dates)

Last date for the receipt of application (hard copy) to be reached – 26 September 2022 and 9 January 2023

In case of queries, write to recruitment@aiimspatna.org.

