Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

AIIMS Patna is Recruiting for 173 Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 2,20,400

AIIMS Patna

Recruitment 2022: AIIMS Patna is inviting applications for various positions for professors. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna is inviting applications for faculty positions in the campus under multiple disciplines. A total of 173 vacancies are available for the roles of professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor.

Things to know:

  • The number of vacancies for the post are as follows: 
    – Professor: 43
    – Additional professor: 36
    – Associate professor: 47
    – Assistant professor: 47
  • The openings are in 41 different disciplines including anatomy, biochemistry, dermatology, general surgery, neonatology, and ophthalmology.
  • The maximum age limit is 58 for the posts of professor and additional professor, and 50 for  associate professor and assistant professor.
  • The applicants must have a master’s degree in the specialty branch — Medicinae Doctor (MD)/ Magister Surgery (MS)/ Doctor Medicinae (DM)/ Magister Chirurgiae (MCh).
  • A six/ three/ one years teaching and/ or research experience is necessary based on the post being applied. 
  • The application fee is Rs 1,500, which is non-refundable.
  • Selected personnel can earn salaries ranging between Rs Rs 1,01,500 and Rs 2,20,400.
  • For additional information regarding experience, application fee for each category, and salary, refer to the official notification.
  • Period of probation for all faculty posts will be two years.

How to apply:

  • Log in to the official website of AIIMS Patna.
  • Read the instructions as per the official notification and proceed with the online application.
  • Upload all documents and pay the application fee.
  • After applying online, the hard copy of the same, along with required self-attested copies of documents, photo, signature, and payment receipt, are to be sent via post to:

Office Executive Director, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna (Bihar), 801507.

  • The direct interview for the posting will be held in AIIMS, Patna.

Important dates:

  • Date of commencement of application – 20 August 2022
  • Last date for applying – 19 September 2022 and 31 December 2022 (two cut-off dates)
  • Last date for the receipt of application (hard copy) to be reached – 26 September 2022 and 9 January 2023

In case of queries, write to recruitment@aiimspatna.org.

Edited by Divya Sethu

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 2673
  • like 2024
  • inspired 4107
  • support 6023
  • appreciate 5513
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
ws_-_book_lady

Famous Book Markets in India Every Bookworm Must Visit Atleast Once
ws_-_visa_free

Travel Visa-Free to These 25 Countries With Your Indian Passport
IAS Dr Renu Raj

Doctor Shares 12 Tips That Helped Her Crack UPSC CSE While Juggling A Job
X
X
 