Visually-Impaired YouTube Chef Has 2.5 Lakh Subscribers, Donates Earnings to Charity

Boddu Naga Lakshmi is a visually-impaired YouTuber. Her page Kavitha Naga Vlogs with over 2.5 lakh subscribers is filled with 'how to' cook delicious Andhra recipes.

Boddu Naga Lakhsmi (30) is a visually-impaired YouTube star with over 2.5 lakh subscribers who are fans of her cooking. Her videos are available on her page called Kavitha Naga Vlogs.

It was with the encouragement of her brother Adi Reddy, a famous Telugu YouTube content creator, and her sister-in-law Bondala Kavitha that Lakshmi began her journey as a creator. Since then she has come a long way in contributing to her family’s income and society at large.

Last year, she made a donation of Rs 25,000 to the Sood Charity Foundation and even the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID- affected people. Besides this, she also made a financial contribution of Rs 60,000 to procure sports kits for the youngsters in her village.

The idea behind starting the vlog was to showcase a realistic view of their everyday lives without any filters. Lakshmi, who has only 5 per cent visibility in the right eye, says, “So what if I can’t see? Other people can, and I can teach them to cook my specialities.”

Lakshmi was born to an agricultural family but had to endure many struggles to even make ends meet. From an early age of 10, she started doing odd jobs to support the family.

Boddu Naga Lakshmi – the visually-impaired YouTube star
Photo Credits: Instagram

With the immense love and popularity that Lakshmi has gained by being a YouTube star, Lakhsmi and her family are in a better financial position. 

What’s unique about her videos is the simplicity with which she explains how to make a dish. Whether it is how to make Nellore Pappu Charu (a simple basic lentil soup from Andhra cuisine) or raggi puttu (a wholesome dish that is made from Ragi flour and coconut and cooked in a puttu i.e. steamer), each video is interspersed with dollops of Lakshmi’s laughter.

Watch Lakshmi’s inspiring journey in a video here: 

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

